Era of Conquest Set for Worldwide Early Access Debut Following Overwhelming Response from Mainland China Players

GUANGZHOU, China, July 5, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- A popular real-time strategy game that swept through mainland China and reached No. 1 on the iOS download charts in December of 2021 is now set to be released globally in mid-July 2022. Era of Conquest will be released simultaneously on multiple terminals worldwide, setting the stage for a global competition among players across platforms.

Era of Conquest is the latest masterpiece created by the 4399 Elite Team, taking more than three years to develop. It tells the epic story of a group of fallen lords from different civilizations who are returning to glory on the continent of Terra for the sake of alliance and honor. By summoning historical legends, gathering special corps, and forming partnerships, the lords strengthen the power of their clans to explore and widen their territory under the cover of fog. The ultimate goal of the lords is to defeat every enemy and build the strongest kingdom together with millions of allies.

The real-time strategy game was launched to mainland China on December 29, 2021, and in just 10 days it became a "siege" craze. It topped the iOS download charts, earned a spot in the Top 5 gross charts in mainland China, and was featured on the front page of the Apple Store several times.

"The unique strategy mechanism and variety of military skill combinations built into the game made it immediately popular and earned the praises of millions of players," said the developer. "We were thrilled with the reception to the game in China and are confident it will be met with incredible excitement across the globe. This is a one-of-kind gaming experience that won't disappoint."

Era of Conquest will be available on all platforms across data, with the ability to play on mobile devices, computers, and consoles in more than 200 countries and regions. The game also supports AI translation in 19 different languages, including English, Chinese, Korean, German, Japanese, French, Spanish and Arabic—making it easy to communicate with players worldwide and offering a genuine world competition experience. To establish fair competition, only strategic decisions can determine the final victory or defeat.

Download Era of Conquest on Google Play beginning mid July, 2022. For more information, please visit https://eoc.4399game.com/

