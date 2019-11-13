ERA Real Estate Announces Affiliation With Columbia River Realty; Expands Brand's Footprint in Pacific Northwest Region

MADISON, N.J., Nov. 13, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the affiliation of Columbia River Realty, headquartered in Washougal, Washington, a growing riverside town with a strong community feel. With 30 independent affiliated sales agents, the company marks the brand's expansion into the vibrant Pacific Northwest market.

Established in 2013 by Charline Wright, a 14-year real estate veteran with a business career spanning four decades across multiple industries, the company will now serve clients as Columbia River Realty ERA Powered. The ERA Powered® branding model allows a company who has invested in building local brand equity to affiliate with the ERA® brand and have access to all it has to offer, while also going to market with its existing brand identity.

The Pacific Northwest has long been a popular travel destination and it has recently become a hotspot for relocation due to its beautiful landscapes and unique combination of city living, beach life, and mountainous areas. According to United Van Lines' 42nd Annual Movers Study, which tracks customers' state-to-state migration patterns, Washington and Oregon rank in the list of top ten inbound states in 2018.

Details:

Columbia River Realty has helped more than 700 families buy or sell their homes since opening their doors in 2013. Company founder and principal broker Charline Wright attributes their success to hardworking affiliated agents, experience, high-level service, relationship building, and community involvement.

Charline and her team share their passion for their local community and strive to make their clients' real estate experience easy and affordable. The company is eager to maintain and extend their local client relationships with platforms and services like the ERA Buyer Follow-up Program, which helps affiliated agents stay "top of mind" with clients post-sale, and ERA ® Moves, a program that allows affiliated agents to provide clients with exclusive offers, discounts and services.

Quotes:

"Charline has built an amazing business with deep ties to the local community. With the ERA Powered® brand model, she can continue to build upon her local brand name recognition while benefitting from the support, training and technological infrastructure that only ERA Real Estate can provide. We look forward to working with her as she grows her business and strengthens her company's presence in this growing marketplace. We share Charline's commitment to the client experience, and we welcome her and her team into the ERA network."

-Sherry Chris, President and CEO of ERA Real Estate

"We've worked hard to build our business and our relationship with the community, and we're excited about tapping into the power of a national franchise while maintaining the feel of our friendly neighborhood brokerage. As we looked at ways to modernize and streamline efficiency for our growing business, we were at a point where we needed a robust marketing and operations toolkit. Affiliating with ERA gives us access to industry-leading resources and programs to improve our sales agents' efficiency, while freeing up more of their time to build stronger client relationships."

-Charline Wright, founder and owner of Columbia River Realty ERA Powered

