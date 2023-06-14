ERA REAL ESTATE ANNOUNCES ALEX VIDAL AS NEW BRAND PRESIDENT

News provided by

ERA Real Estate

14 Jun, 2023, 13:45 ET

Long-time ERA agent-turned-industry-coach to lead company through next chapter of growth

MADISON, N.J., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA ® Real Estate (ERA) a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, today announced a new leader for the brand. Effective immediately, Alex Vidal will serve as brand president of ERA, taking the helm of the company that was previously occupied by industry icon Sherry Chris, who recently became an executive advisor for Anywhere Brands. Vidal will lead ERA's global network of more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

Continue Reading
Alex Vidal
Alex Vidal

As a lifelong real estate professional, Vidal is an accomplished brokerage executive, industry thought leader, and real estate coach who spent five years of his career as an agent and vice president at an ERA affilate company in South Florida. Most recently, he spent three years serving as Regional Vice President for Coldwell Banker Realty in Dallas/Fort Worth. During his time with Coldwell Banker Realty, he grew TheCloserClub, an online interview and mentorship series, featuring industry luminaries, celebrity entrepreneurs, athletes, and politicians in a fun, engaging format; the platform has reached more than 14,000 real estate agents around the country.

"Alex is the ideal candidate to spearhead the continued development of the ERA network in an evolving real estate landscape," said Liz Gehringer, president and CEO of Anywhere Franchise Brands. "He is a fearless leader who brings an infectious energy with a deep appreciation for the uniqueness of ERA's community of brokers and agents. His knack for agent and brokerage growth, authentic focus on service, and proven team building ability will be an asset to our entire network around the world."

Vidal, who has a passion for coaching, motivating and leading others, was recently appointed to a regional board position for The National Association of Hispanic Real Estate Professionals (NAHREP). He was named to the 2023 RISMedia's Newsmakers in the Influencers category, where he was spotlighted for being a driving force for brokers and managers to retain and recruit top talent while supporting them to achieve record-breaking sales.

In addition to his experience within the Anywhere family of brands, Vidal served as the president of RelatedISG International Realty for over six years, where he helped spearhead the company's agent count growth by a multiple of ten. He started in the real estate industry at just 19 years old and has worked with notable real estate companies in Florida, California, Colorado and Texas, holding various recruiting and management roles.

"Having spent the majority of his career in roles throughout ERA and Coldwell Banker, Alex is a shining example of how Anywhere has been able to harness and elevate great talent within our organization," said Sue Yannaccone, president and CEO of Anywhere Brands and Anywhere Advisors. "Throughout his career, Alex has consistently proven himself as a talented agent, a thoughtful brokerage manager, and a committed mentor to so many throughout our industry, and it's so gratifying to see him carve his own path to leadership at ERA." 

"I am honored to be rejoining ERA, a network known for the closest-knit group of affiliate owners and knowledgeable agents," said Vidal. "Throughout my career I have been driven by helping others meet their business and personal goals, and I am eager to roll up my sleeves to work side-by-side with the network as we continue to cement ERA as a premier destination for owners, agents, and clients." 

Chris, who previously served as the leader of ERA and Better Homes and Gardens Real Estate, is collaborating closely with Yannaccone and Gehringer to facilitate continued growth throughout the Anywhere network of franchisees across its six brands: Better Homes and Gardens® Real Estate, CENTURY 21®, Coldwell Banker®, Corcoran®, ERA®, and Sotheby's International Realty®.

About ERA Real Estate
ERA Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, the ERA brand features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,390 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com.

Media Contact:
Leah Wright
[email protected]

SOURCE ERA Real Estate

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.