ERA Real Estate Announces Relationship With HomeAdvisor To Create Concierge Access To Top-Rated Service Providers For Home Buyers

MADISON, N.J., May 21, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced a relationship with HomeAdvisor, a leading digital marketplace evolving the way homeowners connect with service professionals. The collaboration allows clients to access HomeAdvisor's network of top-rated and reviewed service professionals in their area through a self-service website or a dedicated call center.

ERA is one of the first real estate companies to do this network-wide, creating a concierge experience that includes an innovative self-service website for all affiliated brokers connected to ERA's Zap® platform. ERA is the first real estate partner to comprehensively integrate a HomeAdvisor concierge experience to all participating brokers.

HomeAdvisor has hundreds of thousands of professionals in their network and can be found across the United States. Whether a client is in need of a painter, landscaper, or contractor, they can access professionals through the concierge sites with no additional cost to them. Brokers and their independent agents could receive a referral fee every time a client makes an appointment through the concierge site.

"Our objective is to help the agent maintain their relationship with the client beyond the transaction, and put the agent at the center of the home ownership lifecycle," said Simon Chen, CEO of ERA Real Estate. "Agents have always made local recommendations to clients on services and products, but now we can funnel all of that client activity through a website that allows the broker and agent to stay valuable and visible years after the transaction. These connections could translate into more referrals, more ancillary income, and most importantly more repeat business."

The collaboration with HomeAdvisor is just one component of ERA® Beyond, a community of national and local companies committed to providing the ERA® network of affiliated brokers and agents with products and services focused on productivity, profitability, and delivering value for consumers. ERA is leveraging the size and scale of its brand to deliver value and one-stop convenience so agents and brokers can better provide comprehensive service.

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

Media Contact:

Maggie Rohr

973-464-6642

Maggie.rohr@teamera.com

Katharine Dunn

502-419-8507

kdunn@hudsoncutler.com

SOURCE ERA Real Estate

Related Links

http://www.ExploreERA.com

