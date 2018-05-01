ERA Real Estate Expands Footprint In Sands Of Fort Lauderdale

"This is an exciting time for ERA Real Estate to expand its footprint along the sands of the southeast coast," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA Real Estate. "Here's a company that has survived some of the industry's greatest challenges - like major hurricanes - only to grow stronger. ERA Infinity Properties shares our belief that technology, coupled with a collaborative team, can build a powerful business that thrives over the long haul."

"We're recognized as the top digital marketers in our region with our website and social media engagement," said Tom Stravecky, owner and broker of ERA Infinity Properties. "I couldn't be more excited to join ERA, an organization with a vibrant and collaborative culture that extends from custom social media to agent idea sharing at their events. This affiliation brings a lot of value to our team."

With 30 agents, ERA Infinity Properties strives to promote positive culture by encouraging teamwork and transparency. The company's independent agents are encouraged to share resources to boost overall productivity and client satisfaction rates in their market. With ERA's educational and technology resources, Stravecky believes experiences for both agents and clients will soar.

"A key portion of our demographic is retirees, who will really benefit from programs like the ERA Sellers Security® Plan," Stravecky said. "And then we have Zap® for lead generation and CRM. I mean these are some incredible tools that will be instrumental in driving growth for our current team and future talent."

About ERA Real Estate

ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) is a global leader in the residential real estate industry with more than 45 years of experience in developing consumer-oriented products and services, delivering value through innovation and collaboration. The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 39,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC, which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

