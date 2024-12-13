ERA REAL ESTATE LAUNCHES "MOVE UP" CAMPAIGN

After strategic reshaping of its leadership team and service offerings, the brand shows why "It's time to move up" to ERA

MADISON, N.J., Dec. 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader within the Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS) portfolio of brands, has launched a new marketing campaign, "It's time to move up," to reinforce the ERA® brand's promise to both agents and consumers.

The campaign leveraged key findings from agents and consumer research and builds on the ERA® brand's 99% recommendation rating, underscoring the brand's affiliated agents and companies' position as true community experts.

Move Up One More

"This campaign highlights our commitment to innovation and growth and reinforces our dedication to supporting our agents and brokers," said Alex Vidal, president of ERA Real Estate. "This marks a new chapter in our journey as a brand, and we're excited about the role it will play as we continue our growth in the months and years ahead."

The campaign launched in November with a social-first campaign on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn with assets that can be deployed locally by ERA affiliated brokers and agents. Key elements of the campaign include a customized social collection with local brokerage DBAs or business names, as well as a call for user-generated content to create highly personalized content within the local communities by capturing "#MoveUpMoments" such as:

Special Moments, including moving day excitement, first family dinners and pets enjoying their new backyard.

including moving day excitement, first family dinners and pets enjoying their new backyard. Transformations like renovations, home staging and new décor.

like renovations, home staging and new décor. Creative strategies like buyer and/or seller success stories and exceptional or elevated service from agents.

The campaign launch is well-timed to take advantage of a heightened awareness of the ERA® brand. As of October 2024, year-over-year traffic to ERA.com is up 131%, while leads from ERA.com are up 68%. A particularly powerful ERA marketing tool, TextERA, is the number one lead source for the brand.

"By leveraging insights from our network and focusing on community engagement, we are poised to elevate the ERA® brand and provide unparalleled value to our clients," said Erin LeBan, senior director of field marketing for ERA Real Estate. "The ERA® brand has been moving up throughout 2024, and this new elevation of the meaning and relevance of the brand through messaging and imagery is truly connecting us to the consumer journey."

Leadership Changes Signal "It's time to move up" to ERA

The launch of this campaign comes amid a period of robust growth and transition for ERA Real Estate. When Alex Vidal was named the ERA brand president in June 2023, he immediately began working to strengthen its collaborative culture and boost overall pride in the brand. Vidal brought in Gino Caropreso, formerly with Corcoran Group LLC, as vice president of learning in 2024, and together they launched a live coaching program reaching over 4,000 ERA-affiliated brokers and agents; monthly sales rallies with guest speakers including top economists in the industry; and national Mastermind sessions to help affiliates grow their business.

Caropreso has revamped the brand's online learning offerings platform ERA University, leading to a nearly 300% increase in engagement with the brand's online learning resources since February 2024.

Vidal also tapped into ERA Real Estate veteran Frank Malpica who took on the role of senior vice president of franchise development, mergers and acquisitions in early 2024, and has since led an effort to grow and expand the ERA brand's footprint in new and existing markets including Fresno, Sacramento, Denver, Aspen, Indianapolis, Oklahoma City, New Orleans and Tampa. Further, National Vice President of Franchise Performance Lee Ann Roughton played a pivotal role in helping brokers build their business their way, which has proven to be a valuable retention tool, as 55% of ERA brokerages have been with the brand for 20 or more years.

Further, David Marine, Chief Marketing Officer of Anywhere Franchise Brands came on to lead the ERA® brand's marketing efforts, with Erin LeBan as senior director of field marketing for ERA Real Estate. Leah Wright rounded out the team as director of brand marketing. These strategic changes have elevated the marketing approach and consumer messaging to bring meaning to the ERA® brand.

About ERA Real Estate

ERA® Real Estate knows that real estate is as local as it gets. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for nearly 50 years, ERA features a powerful network of like-minded entrepreneurs supported by the brand's game-changing technology, products and powerful lead generation.

The ERA Real Estate network includes more than 43,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,400 offices throughout the United States and 39 other countries and territories.

ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Anywhere Real Estate Inc. (NYSE: HOUS), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ERA.com .

