ERA Real Estate Names ERA iRealty 2019 Unity Award Winner

MADISON, N.J., March 14, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate , a leading global real estate franchisor, recognized Plano, Texas based ERA iRealty for its commitment to diversity with the 2018 Unity Award for inclusiveness in business practices. Managing Partner Kelley Liu and her team, including fellow leaders Daniel Eng, Trang Dang-Le and Judith Kim, will be celebrated along with other award winners at the 2019 FUEL ERA® global conference that will be held March 19 – 22, 2019 in Las Vegas, Nevada.

The Unity Award honors the ERA company that demonstrates inclusiveness in their business practices by working to achieve and sustain minority home ownership and transacting business in a culturally competent manner. This includes bilingual marketing efforts, commitment to a diverse workforce and client base, and volunteer work to educate the community on home ownership.

ERA iRealty is a unique office with global affiliated independent agents who speak over 14 languages including Cantonese, Mandarin, Vietnamese and Korean. ERA iRealty's agents pride themselves to have worked with home owners from varied sociocultural backgrounds, and value inclusivity and professionalism above all else. They have created long-lasting agent – client relationships built on trust and expertise, with the goal of helping buyers and sellers from all cultures realize the dream of owning their perfect home.

"At ERA we believe in the strength of communities and take seriously our role in building our neighborhoods," said Simon Chen, president and CEO of ERA. "ERA iRealty is a model brokerage that goes beyond language skills – they are committed to encouraging inclusivity and promoting equal access to home ownership. Kelley and her team's win of the prestigious Unity Award is well-deserved. They have developed an approach that has great lessons for everyone in the ERA® family."

"We are honored to be presented with the Unity Award and to be recognized by ERA for our dedication to building a welcoming, supportive environment within our community," said Kelley Liu. "Our affiliated agents and brokers have recognized and adapted our business tactics to accommodate the growing diversity in the Plano and Greater Dallas areas, and look forward to this continued evolution as the real estate industry transforms and grows alongside it. "

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

