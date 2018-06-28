ERA Real Estate Offers Listing Service for New Construction Homes

Prior to this technology, there was no formal, consolidated platform available for ERA affiliated brokers and agents to help their clients view and shop new home listings. Now, ERA's more than 17,000 affiliated agents in the U.S. will have access to prime new construction properties, both in their regional markets and nationwide, significantly increasing their potential transaction units. In a period of record low inventory, ERA's announcement signals significantly more property options for homebuyers.

"ERA is the only real estate company to offer the New Home Source Professional platform to its affiliated brokers and agents on a national level," said Simon Chen, President and CEO of ERA. "Our offering is yet another example of how ERA is marrying innovation and high-touch agents to be the most compelling brand for buyers and sellers."

"New Home Source Professional is excited to work with ERA to provide their affiliated agents and brokers access to our new construction information," said Peter Brumme, General Manager for BDX. "Our research shows that 63% of home shoppers prefer new homes so making this information accessible to ERA affiliated brokers and agents will give them new tools to meet their client's needs."

The personalized ERA site offers extensive details including pricing, footage, amenity information, and community information regarding taxes and school districts. ERA today also announced a new set of features for all of its Distinctive Properties – which will include luxury new homes – that offers augmented reality technology and virtual staging to help buyers envision a home with different wall colors, flooring, cabinetry, countertops, exterior landscaping, 3D furniture and more.

"In an inventory-constrained market, we're providing affiliated agents and their customers with one-click access to tens of thousands of unencumbered properties nationwide" said Frank Malpica, Senior Director, Product Development and Brand Engagement of ERA. "By providing a digital connection where one didn't previously exist, homebuyers have access to a range of new construction choices, from a vast network of builders ready to streamline the process."

About ERA Real Estate:

At ERA Real Estate, we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 31 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC (www.ERA.com) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

About BDX:

For more than 17 years, Builders Digital Experience (BDX) has been a leading provider of digital marketing and sales solutions for the home building industry. In addition to running the top new home listing website NewHomeSource.com and operating New Home Source Professional (the leading new home platform for real estate agents), BDX offers website development, virtual reality solutions, interactive floor plans, photo realistic renderings, online design centers, and sales center kiosks. Together, these online and interactive resources help builders and manufacturers create a true digital experience for their buyers. BDX is owned by the industry and works with over 1000 builder and developer clients. For more information, visit http://www.theBDX.com.

