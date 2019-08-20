ERA Real Estate Provides Agents Strategic Client Outreach Program Powered by MooveGuru

MADISON, N.J., Aug. 20, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Real Estate, a global franchising leader, today announced the launch of ERA® Moves, an automated program powered by MooveGuru, that allows ERA® affiliated independent agents to provide their clients exclusive offers, discounts and a concierge service that reduces the stress, time and expense associated with the moving process. ERA is the first to offer this nationwide, all at zero cost to the agent and broker, while creating an additional revenue stream for affiliated brokerages through referral fees.

The ERA Moves program offers agents two ways to stay "top of mind" with their clients and positions them as local market experts. The first is an automated email marketing program that sends clients agent-branded, personalized emails with local, home-related money-saving offers during the home buying process and continues throughout the home ownership lifecycle. The second provides clients with a dedicated concierge to connect all of their utilities to their new house – a process that can often take over five hours and upwards of seven calls – with just one 30-minute phone call.

Extensive research* has shown that on average, people spend $10,200 on move-related goods and services. Using this data, the ERA Moves platform allows agents to offer strategically-timed discounts to their clients from national retailers such as Bed Bath & Beyond, Allstate, ADT, and dozens more. Agents have the ability to customize their offerings and enroll their preferred local vendors and merchants to the platform while giving brokerages the potential to create an additional revenue stream through referral fees.

"Our objective is to give ERA affiliated agents new opportunities to connect with their clients through valuable services, offers and incentives," said Simon Chen, CEO of ERA Real Estate. "Now they are able to send true value-added communications, providing their clients with ways to manage their move and their lives, keeping the agent at the center of not just the home-buying experience, but the entire home ownership lifecycle. In addition, this gives ERA affiliated brokers the opportunity to develop a passive revenue stream from servicing clients and prospects. Everybody wins."

The collaboration with MooveGuru is just one component of ERA® Beyond, a community of national and local companies committed to providing the ERA ® network of affiliated brokers and agents with products and services focused on productivity, profitability, and delivering value for consumers. ERA is leveraging the size and scale of its brand to deliver value and one-stop convenience so agents and brokers can better provide comprehensive service.

About ERA Real Estate

At ERA Real Estate , we don't adapt to change, we create it. We believe that our core business values of collaboration, innovation, diversity and growth are needed now more than ever. As a global leader in the residential real estate industry for more than 40 years, ERA was the first real estate franchise to expand internationally, the first to post listings online, and is the only national company that offers the Sellers Security® Plan program. The ERA Real Estate network includes 40,000 affiliated brokers and independent sales associates and approximately 2,300 offices throughout the United States and 34 other countries and territories. ERA Franchise Systems LLC ( www.ERA.com ) which operates the ERA Real Estate system, is a subsidiary of Realogy Holdings Corp. (NYSE: RLGY), a global provider of real estate services. ERA Real Estate information is available at www.ExploreERA.com.

*2019 Mover Spending Trends survey conducted by the University of Colorado.

Media Contact:

Maggie Rohr

973-464-6642

Maggie.rohr@teamera.com

Katharine Dunn

502-419-8507

kdunn@hudsoncutler.com

SOURCE ERA Real Estate