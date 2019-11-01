ERA Shields Boosts Digital Marketing Efforts with Adwerx

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov. 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- ERA Shields Real Estate , one of the most established and respected real estate firms in Colorado Springs, launched a digital advertising program for their newly listed properties. The Adwerx Enterprise Automated Listing Advertising Program generates digital ads on properties as soon as they are listed.

Adwerx ads are formatted for maximum efficiency and deliverability, displayed to a preselected target audience based on location and online browsing behavior that identifies them as likely to purchase real estate. Ads appear on apps and social media channels, as well as local and national websites that prospective buyers are already visiting.

"We are dedicated to serving the needs of our clients and balancing this responsibility with the needs of our firm and our associates,'' said Cathi Sullivan, Owner and Broker. "The search for an agent and a home begins online, and that's where our agents need to be advertising both their services and their property listings."

Since 1985, ERA Shields Real Estate has built a team of 109 full-time, highly experienced agents in two locations ready to help buy or sell a home in the fast-growing Colorado Springs area.They have become an integral part of the region, providing community service and supporting many professional and charitable organizations, including a military rewards program.

About ERA Shields

Join ERA Shields as they celebrate over 34 years of service. With two locations, ERA Shields Real Estate specializes in residential real estate throughout the Pikes Peak and Southern Colorado regions, including the counties of El Paso, Pueblo, Teller, Douglas and Elbert. For more information on ERA Shields visit their website www.erashields.com .

About Adwerx

Adwerx provides Brilliantly Simple Digital Advertising™ for real estate, mortgage, insurance, financial services, and other businesses. Ads powered by Adwerx have received billions of impressions on social media, mobile platforms, and the most widely read news sites. Adwerx has served over 200,000 customers across the U.S., Canada, and Australia and has been named to the Inc. 5000 list of America's Fastest Growing Private Companies for three consecutive years, as well as received Inc.'s Best Workplaces award. To see how Adwerx can work for you, please visit www.adwerx.com . Plus, NAR members receive 15% additional impressions on Adwerx campaigns , which can be combined with other eligible discounts. This exclusive benefit is available through the National Association of REALTORS®' REALTOR Benefits® Program.

