ERA Singapore Partners with Matterport to Streamline Creation of 3D Virtual Property Tours for more than 17,300 Agents

SINGAPORE, Oct. 26, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Matterport today announced a partnership with Singapore's largest international real estate agency, ERA Singapore (ERA), to enable its more than 17,300 real estate agents an easy and cost-effective way to capture 3D virtual tours of properties. With Matterport, ERA will gain a competitive edge in securing exclusive listings and accelerating the marketing of their clients properties.

Since its inception in 1982, ERA has been the leading PropTech agency in Singapore, equipping its agents with the most advanced technologies in the industry. Virtual home viewings have become an increasingly important tool for agents who want to continue helping home buyers find their next home safely. Matterport creates "digital twins" of properties that give prospective home buyers access to comprehensive, virtual, round-the-clock property viewings. They will be able to enjoy an immersive 3D walkthrough experience, get a true understanding of the flow of the space, and be able to digitally measure anything within the model.

"The current global situation has shown how important and impactful 3D capture technology is. During the initial Circuit Breaker period, many real estate agents were affected by the restrictions of physical property viewing due to the lack of technology support. This partnership has greatly safe-guarded the future of our agents as they have everything they need to promote their listings virtually now," said Jack Chua, CEO of ERA Realty Network.

With this partnership, ERA agents can choose to schedule a Matterport professional to capture the property and have the 3D model in their account within 24 hours of completing the scan. Agents who want to capture virtual tours themselves can also purchase Matterport cameras. In addition, a series of Matterport webinars will equip ERA agents with up-to-date knowledge, training materials and best practices of virtual technology pertaining to real estate marketing. They will learn how to add descriptive multimedia Mattertags, create highlight reels that provide home buyers with a guided tour of the property, and share auto-generated photos and videos on social media.

Experience a Matterport 3D virtual tour captured by ERA here: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=B1orcZpo1Eo

"During Circuit Breaker, I could not conduct any property-related activity until I was introduced to ERA's range of webinars and tech tools that totally changed the way I think about real estate business. Technology can really open up new opportunities for real estate agents; but unfortunately, smaller agencies don't have this kind of tech support like this partnership," says Division Director Yap Chin Chuan, who recently joined ERA after his real estate career was badly affected during the pandemic as he had no means to go digital due to the lack of PropTech resources in his previous agency.

"We're excited to be partnering with ERA as a key part of their virtual strategy. Matterport technology will open up new levels of engagement for clients anywhere in the world at any time. The current situation globally has shown how important and impactful 3D capture technology is, and with forward thinking real estate companies like ERA leading the charge, digital twins are quickly becoming a standard in real estate," says Bruce Wells, Managing Director of Matterport APAC.

According to a recent Matterport survey of 2,000 property buyers and sellers in the U.S., nearly 80 percent of all respondents would switch to a real estate agent offering immersive 3D tours of listed properties. Younger generations were overwhelmingly in favor of more immersive listings with 83 percent of Millennials and 94 percent of Gen Zs saying they would switch to an agent offering 3D tours, compared to only 63 percent of Gen Xers. Not only would younger generations switch, but around 86 percent would recommend these agents to their friends.

"By streamlining the capture process into our professional network, agents are able to extend their reach, attracting potential clients faster and improving conversion rates. The combination of market leading real estate expertise and cutting-edge technology is proving to be an incredibly powerful combination," said Wells.

For media enquiries, please contact:

Jaslyn Low, Mobile: 8608 4629, Email: [email protected]

Tan Yuh Ting, Mobile: 8428 7139, Email: [email protected]

Vanessa Chong, Mobile: 9787 5794, Email: [email protected]

About ERA

ERA Singapore is the nation's largest international real estate agency with over 17,300 trusted advisors across 10 countries. As a wholly-owned subsidiary of SGX Mainboard Listed APAC Realty Limited, ERA provides the widest range of professional services and solutions in the country; from private and public residential resale and leasing, project marketing, commercial and industrial, property management, auction, valuation, research and real estate consultancy services.

ERA was awarded the best real estate agency (single office) with a five-star label in Singapore, a widely recognised and prestigious accolade given by an independent panel of over 80 industry experts in 2019; and prides itself as the nation's most preferred real estate brand. Having emerged as the top real estate brand in numerous consumer researches done by professional entities in the past, ERA is the nation's leading household brand synonymous with professional service and the vanguard of digital transformation having displayed high levels of digitalisation across most aspects of its business.

Headquartered in Singapore, ERA Asia Pacific has a vast network of offices throughout the Asia Pacific region spanning over 650 offices in 9 other countries: Cambodia, China, Indonesia, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, Thailand, Taiwan and Vietnam. In February 2019, APAC Realty announced its acquisition of the ERA master franchisor for Indonesia and also taking direct ownership of the Thailand ERA master franchise through a partnership.

ERA Singapore Pte Ltd

Estate Agent License No. L3002382K

ERA APAC Centre

(ERA Reception @ Level 3)

450 Lorong 6 Toa Payoh

Singapore 319394

About Matterport

Matterport is the industry leader in 3D capture and spatial data with a mission to digitize and index the built world, and advance the way people interact with the places they inhabit and explore. Matterport's all-in-one 3D data platform enables anyone to turn a physical space into an immersive digital twin and share it with others to connect and collaborate in 3D. In less than a decade, customers such as Redfin, HH Angus, Sotheby's, Arup and Marriott, have captured billions of square feet of space in over 80 countries.

Learn more at matterport.com , browse a gallery of digital twins , or explore a curated global collection of 3D spaces at Destination : Everywhere . Follow Matterport on Facebook , Twitter , LinkedIn and Instagram .

Matterport Media Contact

Nikki Dance

FortyThree for Matterport

+831.401.3175

[email protected]

SOURCE Matterport

Related Links

http://www.matterport.com

