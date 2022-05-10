Era Software Ranks Among Highest-Scoring Businesses on Inc. Magazine's Annual List of Best Workplaces for 2022

SEATTLE, May 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Era Software, the observability data management company, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, hitting newsstands on May 17, 2022, and prominently featured on Inc.com, the list results from a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.

Despite a challenging year that included the pandemic and many people making changes in their professional lives, Era Software increased its employee base by 238% in 2021. The company has been 100% remote since its inception in 2019 and attributes its ability to attract top talent across departments to its unique culture – genuinely putting people first through programs, unique interactions, and competitive benefits.

After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected 475 honorees this year. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine the overall score and ranking.

"We started this company to solve our customers' hard observability and log management challenges. From the beginning, we knew that to achieve these goals, we needed to take care of our employees and create a culture that is inspiring, promotes curiosity, fulfills individual goals, and achieves the company goals," said Todd Persen, CEO and founder, Era Software. "Creating and sustaining a healthy and vibrant culture takes ongoing work, which we will continue so that we can realize our shared vision."

"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet, given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."

