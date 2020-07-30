eRAD Performs Virtual Go-Live for Chesapeake Medical Imaging

GREENVILLE, S.C., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- eRAD, a subsidiary of RadNet, Inc., a leading provider of radiology image and data management software solutions, announced today that it successfully performed a completely virtual go-live for Chesapeake Medical Imaging and its six mid-Atlantic facilities.

The full suite of eRAD products—including RIS, PACS, Speech Recognition, and Patient & Physician Portals—was deployed at Chesapeake Medical Imaging (CMI) shortly after nationwide quarantine measures went into effect. Travel bans and eRAD's compliance with public health practices precluded eRAD staff from providing the typical on-site deployment. "In terms of patient volumes, we were not at full capacity. So it was an opportunistic time to deploy eRAD before procedural volumes returned to normal levels," said Steve Linhard, Chief Operating and Financial Officer at CMI. "eRAD's engineering and project management teams were very professional and gave us the confidence to move forward with this virtual go-live. We are pleased to say we had no glitches."

Six of CMI's 13 outpatient facilities went live simultaneously. "With the absence of normal patient load, our radiologists had the opportunity to methodically adapt to a new PACS and dictation system," said Linhard. "Our radiologists have been very complimentary towards eRAD's feature set, and our system now supports a much better dictation templating structure. The user experience and efficiency are significantly enhanced."

eRAD is recognized in the marketplace for its adaptable workflows and user configurability. For that reason, implementation flexibility in the face of the COVID-19 pandemic came naturally to the eRAD team. "We wanted to deploy the solutions within a certain time-frame, and the eRAD team responded to our desired deadlines. We utilized a Slack channel to communicate in real time, teleconferencing to work through any issues, and remote control of the desktop for 'eyes-on-the-screen' troubleshooting," Linhard said. "I have tremendous praise for the entire eRAD team. The implementation went very smoothly, and my team and I are extremely appreciative of these efforts during the pandemic."

CMI began its search for a new platform when it outgrew its legacy system. "Our primary criterion was to have a single-vendor, integrated RIS/PACS solution," Linhard noted. "We previously had various interfaces bolted together, and we did not want to manage the reconfiguration and maintenance of multiple new systems. We required that a single vendor, take ownership of the CMI workflow."

The product features differentiated eRAD from other solutions that CMI evaluated. According to Linhard: "The workflows are better. They are more specific and create much more efficiency for everyone, including our front desk personnel, technologists, and radiologists. That, of course, translates to better patient service. SecurePIC has proven to be invaluable." eRAD's SecurePIC enables patients to share photos of their information, including orders, drivers' licenses, and insurance cards via a secure text to the imaging center. "That tool enables patients to register documents with us prior to their appointment, enabling a much safer check-in process," Linhard said.

Dave Cunningham, VP of Sales for eRAD, added, "Working with CMI was a great experience for the whole eRAD team. We were supportive of CMI's desire to move forward with implementation during the COVID period. CMI experienced how agile and responsive eRAD is to its customers' goals and objectives. To be competitive and successful in healthcare, providers must be flexible and forward-thinking. eRAD and CMI's like-minded approach makes us ideal partners."

About Chesapeake Medical Imaging

With 13 locations in Maryland, Chesapeake Medical Imaging has been providing high-quality care for nearly 20 years. Commitment to the community has always been the central tenet of CMI's practice. Taking every opportunity to reduce barriers, CMI believes that everyone should have the opportunity to get the best quality and services in medical care. CMI uses the most sophisticated imaging equipment, and its specialists include experts in breast health, nuclear medicine, and more.

For more information, visit www.cmirad.net.

About eRAD, Inc.

eRAD offers a complete suite of workflow solutions for the imaging industry. Its EHR-Certified RIS, web-based PACS, and multi-site workflow solutions are used by teleradiology businesses, specialty reading groups, multi-site reading groups, hospitals, and outpatient imaging centers. With over 500 installations in the U.S. and abroad, eRAD's products are available as cloud-based hosted solutions, or as in-house enterprise solutions.

For more information, visit www.erad.com.

About RadNet, Inc.

RadNet, Inc. is the leading national provider of freestanding, fixed-site diagnostic imaging services in the United States based on the number of locations and annual imaging revenue. RadNet has a network of 335 owned and/or operated outpatient imaging centers. RadNet's core markets include California, Maryland, Delaware, New Jersey, and New York. In addition, RadNet provides radiology information technology solutions and other related products and services to customers in the diagnostic imaging industry. Together with affiliated radiologists, and inclusive of full-time and per diem employees and technicians, RadNet has approximately 8,600 employees.

For more information, visit www.radnet.com.

