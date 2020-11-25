Eradicate Chromatic Aberrations and Dispersion with New Achromatic Singlet Lenses and Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors

BARRINGTON, N.J., Nov. 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Edmund Optics®, a renowned provider of optical components, continuously expands its product offering to reflect market developments and customer needs. New products are added each month to better serve the industry. EO just released TECHSPEC® Achromatic Singlet Lenses, which are ideal for broadband focusing applications, and TECHSPEC® High Performance Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors, which are used for minimizing dispersion in ultrafast systems. No matter how chromatic effects are hindering your system performance, EO has your solution.

TECHSPEC® Achromatic Singlet Lenses are diamond turned aspheric achromatic lenses made of a single optical material, Zeonex E48R, that do not require optical cements or secondary materials to enhance color correction.

TECHSPEC Achromatic Singlet Lenses correct for chromatic focal shift using a unique geometry rather than two separate materials. They are diamond turned aspheric achromatic lenses made of Zeonex E48R and are ideal for broadband focusing applications as well as ultraviolet applications where optical cement is undesired. These lenses outperform traditional achromatic doublets by a factor of three and plano-convex (PCX) singlets by a factor of nearly 40 in terms of chromatic focal shift.

The TECHSPEC High Performance Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors are designed to have high reflectivity at a 45° angle of incidence, which is ideal for ultrafast laser beam steering applications like the transport of femtosecond laser pulses. These mirrors feature an ion beam sputtered (IBS) dispersion-compensating coating that provides lower scatter and absorption than traditional dielectric laser mirrors. The group delay dispersion (GDD) of the TECHSPEC High Performance Low GDD Ultrafast Mirrors is near zero at their design wavelength ranges, which minimizes dispersion of the reflected beam.

