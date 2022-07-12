Eraj Shirvani, Chairman - Emerging Markets at Credit Suisse, Appointed to Board of Directors for BioMech Holdings LLC

RICHMOND, Va., July 12, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BioMech Holdings, LLC , which develops and distributes real-time motion analytics that quantify and improve patient outcomes in the healthcare, sports, wellness, and industrial sectors, is announcing the appointment of Eraj Shirvani, Chairman - Emerging Markets at Credit Suisse, to its board of directors. In this capacity, Shirvani will act in an advisory role, utilizing his vast experience in global finance to provide strategic counsel as BioMech expands into diverse markets.

"Healthcare is a global challenge, and Eraj's considerable expertise in maintaining a dialogue across geographic regions will be greatly valued by our executive team," says Carter Brown, President and CEO of BioMech Holdings. "BioMech's breakthrough technology offers healthcare systems in the United States and around the world, the opportunity to efficiently, cost-effectively and objectively monitor human function. Eraj's decades of experience in corporate leadership will provide our company with an invaluable and practical application of his business acumen and corporate strategy, which is pivotal as BioMech strengthens its global brand."

As Chairman - Emerging Markets at Credit Suisse, Shirvani works across all divisions to build, maintain, and grow relationships and strategic dialogue with key clients, regulators, and sovereign entities. Prior to his current role, he was Head of Global Markets in EMEA and Global Head of Solutions.

Shirvani has also served on a number of boards throughout his tenure, including the Board of the International Swaps and Derivatives Association (ISDA) for 12 years. He has also been on the Board of the Association for Financial Markets in Europe (AFME) and the Global Financial Markets Association (GFMA). On the philanthropic side, Mr. Shirvani serves on the Accion Board of Directors, a global non-profit committed to creating a financially inclusive world, with a pioneering legacy in microfinance and fintech impact investing. He is currently the Senior Sponsor of Credit Suisse's Steps to Success Mobility Scholarship Program, which funds outstanding students from underrepresented and underprivileged backgrounds.

"We are very excited and honored to welcome Eraj to our board. He is an incredibly accomplished business leader and an experienced board member in both the public and nonprofit sectors. Eraj will be instrumental in helping BioMech navigate towards further success," said BioMech Chairman and Founder Dr. Frank Fornari.

Mr. Shirvani received his B.A. in International Relations and French from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.B.A. from Columbia University.

