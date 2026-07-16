ERAS INVESTOR DEADLINE: Erasca, Inc. Investors with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Investor Class Action Lawsuit - HBSS

SAN FRANCISCO, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Hagens Berman, a national shareholder rights firm, is actively investigating claims in a class action alleging securities law violations at Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS). The litigation alleges Erasca and its senior executives misled investors by providing a false narrative regarding the competitive advantage, safety profile, and intellectual property (IP) moat surrounding its lead oncology candidate, ERAS-0015.

Hagens Berman urges Erasca investors who suffered significant losses to contact the firm now to discuss their rights.

Class Period: Jan. 14, 2025 – Apr. 26, 2026

Lead Plaintiff Deadline: Aug. 10, 2026

Visit: www.hbsslaw.com/investor-fraud/eras

Contact the Firm Now: [email protected]

844-916-0895

The Alleged Erasca (ERAS) Securities Fraud:

Erasca's public disclosures throughout the class period (January 14, 2025 – April 26, 2026) repeatedly championed ERAS-0015 as a "best-in-class" pan-RAS molecular glue. The complaint alleges the company intentionally obfuscated critical risks by:

Improper Preclinical Comparisons: Allegedly using flawed cross-study analyses to claim superiority over competing therapies, such as Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236, without a reasonable basis.

using flawed cross-study analyses to claim superiority over competing therapies, such as Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236, without a reasonable basis. Concealing IP Disputes: Assuring investors that its IP was secure while allegedly failing to disclose that its practices exposed the company to significant patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation claims from Revolution Medicines.

Assuring investors that its IP was secure while failing to disclose that its practices exposed the company to significant patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation claims from Revolution Medicines. Downplaying Safety Risks: Touting favorable safety results while allegedly failing to adequately disclose the risks associated with ERAS-0015 clinical trials, which later surfaced following a patient death.

The Truth Emerges:

The complaint alleges on April 27–28, 2026, the artificial inflation in Erasca's stock price was removed following two major disclosures:

Patent Infringement Allegations: The company disclosed a legal challenge from Revolution Medicines regarding patent infringement and trade secret misappropriation. Adverse Clinical Data: Erasca reported preliminary data including a patient death linked to the ERAS-0015 trial.

These disclosures triggered a sharp stock decline, with shares falling significantly and wiping out over $2.8 billion in market capitalization.

Hagens Berman's Investigation

"We're investigating whether Erasca may have intentionally misled investors about ERAS-0015's safety profile and about a potential moat in its particular, highly competitive cancer treatment space," said Reed Kathrein, the Hagens Berman partner leading the firm's investigation.

Investor Rights and Lead Plaintiff Deadline

Investors who purchased or acquired Erasca common stock between January 14, 2025, and April 26, 2026, may be eligible to serve as the lead plaintiff in the ongoing litigation. The court-imposed deadline to move for appointment as lead plaintiff is August 10, 2026.

If you invested in Erasca and have substantial losses, or have knowledge that may assist the firm's investigation, submit your losses now »

If you'd like more information and answers to other frequently asked questions about the Erasca case and the firm's investigation, read more »

Whistleblowers: Persons with non-public information regarding Erasca should consider their options to help in the investigation or take advantage of the SEC Whistleblower program. Under the new program, whistleblowers who provide original information may receive rewards totaling up to 30 percent of any successful recovery made by the SEC. For more information, call Reed Kathrein at 844-916-0895 or email [email protected].

About Hagens Berman

Hagens Berman is a global plaintiffs' rights complex litigation firm focusing on corporate accountability. The firm is home to a robust practice and represents investors as well as whistleblowers, workers, consumers and others in cases achieving real results for those harmed by corporate negligence and other wrongdoings. Hagens Berman's team has secured more than $2.9 billion in this area of law. More about the firm and its successes can be found at hbsslaw.com. Follow the firm for updates and news at @ClassActionLaw.

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SOURCE Hagens Berman Sobol Shapiro LLP