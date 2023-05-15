Erase PTSD Now Kicks Off Campaign to Change the Term PTSD (Post Traumatic Stress Disorder) to PTSI (Post-Traumatic Stress Injury)

CHICAGO, May 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Erase PTSD Now, a passionate nonprofit focused on eradicating post-traumatic stress from the lives of those impacted by it, along with founder, Dr. Eugene Lipov, is proud to announce the launch of a campaign to change the term post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) to post-traumatic stress injury (PTSI).

According to the National Council of Mental Wellbeing, 70 percent of adults in the U.S. have experienced at least one traumatic event in their lifetime. Yet 20% of people who experience a traumatic event will develop PTSD.

PTSD became a mental health diagnosis in 1980 when the American Psychiatric Association (APA) added the term to the third edition of its Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders (DSM-III). It is a serious mental health condition that can develop after a person experiences or witnesses a traumatic event or microdoses of stress over a period of time. However, Erase PTSD Now, alongside several trauma experts and military groups recognize that the current term does not accurately reflect the nature of the condition as an injury to the brain vs. a disorder. Therefore, Erase PTSD Now is petitioning for a name change and kicking off a national campaign for PTSD to now be referred to as PTSI.

PTSI, deemed a more accurate term, recognizes that the condition is not a disorder, but rather an injury that can be treated as such. No matter how big or small trauma is perceived to be, it can create a cascade of biological changes that produce an overactivation of the sympathetic nervous system. While invisible to the naked eye, the changes are measurable and can be seen on an advanced brain scan. PTSI can be treated by a doctor.

This simple name change can help remove the stigma surrounding this diagnosis and encourage individuals to seek the help they need.

"At Erase PTSD Now, our goal is to restore individuals, as well as affected families and communities, to a pre-trauma state. We believe that changing the name from PTSD to PTSI is an important step in achieving that goal," explains Coleen LaCosta, Executive Director of Erase PTSD Now.

In addition, Erase PTSD Now is committed to breaking the cycles of pain that plague society through proper treatment of trauma, research, and awareness. The organization designates most of their funding to supporting the "stellate ganglion block" and "dual sympathetic reset" treatments pioneered by Dr. Lipov, for survivors of trauma which can reduce or eliminate the symptoms of PTSI in patients.

A board-certified physician in anesthesiology & pain and Chief Medical Officer at Stella, Dr. Lipov is one of the world's leading experts on the physical consequences of post-traumatic stress. He discovered a way to reverse the symptoms of post-traumatic stress safely and effectively based on a centuries old pain anesthetic procedure that was originally used to relieve migraines and chronic pain. He is forever committed to eradicating the symptoms of PTSI.

Erase PTSD Now is calling on individuals, organizations, and communities to join the movement and support efforts to change PTSD to PTSI: an Injury that is treatable. Together, we can help eradicate post-traumatic stress from the lives of those impacted by it.

