EraseMugshots.com Named the #1 Arrest Removal Company by Top10RemovalCompanies.com!

SARASOTA, Fla., May 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erase Mugshots has been named as the number one company for removing arrest records from various online websites by Top10RemovalCompanies.com.

Arrest record removal is the second most popular service offered by reputation monitoring service Erase Mugshots. Top10RemovalCompanies.com cited its ease of use and the level of support provided by the company as reasons for giving it the coveted number one rank.

Company founder Adam Parks recently made a commitment to becoming the number one mugshot removal company online and says that's critical to the company's high level of service: "Our clients are able to build trust with our company quickly because we never outsource our work overseas. Everyone who works for us is based solely in the U.S., with a firm knowledge of the market from an American perspective."

Another major reason, cited by Top10RemovalCompanies.com, for Erase Mugshot's ascension to the number one spot was the company's commitment to guaranteed success. Erase Mugshots provides a quality guarantee, so if the business fails to remove a specific entry they agree to refund the client in full.

Erase Mugshots has experienced a huge growth spike since its foundation. Today, 72,000 files have been removed online for 7,200 customers. The company now boasts of over 200 years of combined experience among its team.

A statement from Top10RemovalCompanies.com said, "Erase Mugshots benefits from more experience than its competitors and offers its clients real results backed up by a solid money back guarantee."

In response to this accolade, Erase Mugshots has renewed its commitment to changing the face of the industry and giving clients the best possible service.

Background

Erase Mugshots is an online reputation monitoring and arrest record removal company employed to help clients across the world manage their online reputations. It was founded in 2013 and is a company based in the U.S.

Located in the city of Sarasota, FL, the company has helped thousands of individuals and businesses manage their reputations online through a guarantee of success and web experts who are well-versed in their profession.

For further information on Erase Mugshots, visit https://erasemugshots.com.

