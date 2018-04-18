EraseMugshots.com Now Offers Background Check Removal

Recent figures reveal that over 65% of colleges and other educational institutions in the U.S. now perform online background checks on applicants, while over 95% of employers also do the same. It's currently estimated that as many as 1 in 3 people have been denied a job due to a background check revealing unfavorable information. Furthermore, 1 in 4 people have been shown to carry out online background checks on individuals who they are looking to date, or have recently started dating.

"For a lot of our clients, it's a real concern," says Bryan Powers, Vice President of operations at EraseMugshots.com. "Many of our past clients were thrilled to have their mugshots removed from around the web, but were unhappy with the fact that anyone can go to a site like InstantCheckmate.com and still pull up their arrest history," he adds.

In addition to facilitating the removal of mugshots and arrest records from the internet, the business is now able to also remove personal information from over 40 of the top online background check websites. While it's a fairly exhaustive list and includes all of the major background checking websites, the business currently does not remove originating government records.

Powers explains, "Arrest records will always be accessible at the government records depot and local courthouses, but that doesn't mean they have to be accessible through a basic Google search or other online sites that hurt our clients' privacy."

Currently, the company's online background check removal service promises a clean record in 45 days or less, with no eligibility requirements and backed by a 100% satisfaction and 60-day money back guarantee.

To find out more, visit https://erasemugshots.com/background-check-removal-service/.

