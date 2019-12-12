Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal Brings Picosecond Technology To Texas

AUSTIN, Texas, Dec. 12, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal, a Texas-based laser tattoo removal chain, has introduced next-generation picosecond laser tattoo removal technology into their ten clinic locations. The new laser, the 2019 Candela PicoWay®, has replaced outdated nanosecond technology.



Their clinics are located throughout Texas at the following addresses:

Austin: 1524 S Interstate Highway 35 Frontage Road #228, Austin, TX 78704

Dallas: 12740 Hillcrest Plaza Dr #118, Dallas, TX 75230

El Paso: 10470 Vista Del Sol Dr #101, El Paso, TX 79925

Fort Worth: 6624 N Riverside Dr #320, Fort Worth, TX 76137

Frisco: 9300 John Hickman Pkwy #1004, Frisco, TX 75035

Houston: 3400 Bissonnet St #295, Houston, TX 77005

North Houston: 110 Cypress Station Dr #165, Houston, TX 77090

Round Rock: 595 Round Rock W Dr #101, Round Rock, TX 78681

San Antonio: 7400 Blanco Rd #130, San Antonio, TX 78216

Sugar Land: 12440 Emily Ct #504, Sugar Land, TX 77478

The 2019 Candela PicoWay® laser is the premier laser for clinical, dermatological, and aesthetic practices specializing in laser tattoo removal. Picosecond laser tattoo removal processes work by delivering extremely short picosecond-length pulses of energy into the tissue. The energy pulses create a photoacoustic impact that shatters the tattoo ink into smaller particles that the body can then safely flush out through the lymphatic system.

"We are completely dedicated to acquiring the latest technology for our clinics and the PicoWay is proving to be a true game-changer for laser tattoo removal," said Nicholas Tys, founder and Chief Executive Officer of Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal. "Picosecond laser technology is virtually incomparable when it comes to efficiency. The PicoWay allows us to quickly and comfortably treat all ink colors and skin types. We're proud to bring this technology to Texas."

Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal was founded in 2015 by Nicholas and Rachel Tys and has since expanded into Austin, Dallas, Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso metro areas. Each clinic specializes in laser tattoo removal and fading. Using three different laser wavelengths, the clinic's certified laser specialists are able to treat clients of all skin tones and tattoos of all sizes and color composition.

"Laser tattoo removal is our sole focus and our area of expertise. It's literally all we do in each of our clinics every single day," said Rachel Tys, co-founder of Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal. "Like your cell phone, laser technology is improved and upgraded every couple of years. In order to provide the most effective tattoo removal and fading for our clients, we are committed to upgrading our technology so that we are always providing our clients with the best possible outcomes. Picosecond lasers have been on the market for a few years, but the 2019 Candela PicoWay® laser was the only picosecond laser that truly delivered on its promises."

ABOUT ERASER CLINIC LASER TATTOO REMOVAL

Founded in 2015, Eraser Clinic Laser Tattoo Removal is the leading laser tattoo removal provider in Texas, offering services in 10 clinics throughout the Austin, Dallas/Fort Worth, Houston, San Antonio, and El Paso metro areas.

