Erath Winery Achieves B Corporation Certification, Deepening Commitment to Social and Environmental Stewardship

Oregon Wine Pioneer Joins Global Movement Balancing Purpose and Profit

DUNDEE, Ore., Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erath Winery , a pioneer of the Oregon wine industry, has announced its certification as a B Corporation (B Corp). As one of fewer than 100 wineries in the world to have earned this credential, the achievement formalizes Erath's long-standing dedication to meeting the highest standards of verified social and environmental performance, transparency, and accountability.

Founded in 1968 by Dick Erath in the Dundee Hills, Erath helped put Oregon on the global wine map. Since its founding, Erath has been guided by a pioneering spirit and a deep respect for the region. Today, Erath continues to honor its legacy, crafting classic Pinot Noir that reflects the brand's rich history and the prestige of the region.

As a newly certified B Corporation, Erath joins a global movement of businesses that balance purpose and profit, committing to making a positive impact for its employees, the community, and the planet. The certification reflects Erath's ongoing promise to use its business as a force for good, ensuring that its decisions support a more sustainable and equitable future.

"Erath celebrates Oregon's land, legacy and community through every bottle of wine it makes," said Amy Prosenjak, President & CEO of A to Z Wineworks LLC, representing the brands A to Z, Erath, and REX HILL. "We have always believed that great wine should do more than delight the senses – it can be a driver for change in the world around us. With our B Corp certification, we are now celebrating and honoring that belief amongst like-minded companies."

The commitment to stewardship is woven into everything Erath does, from the soil it nurtures to the communities it supports. Both of Erath's estate vineyards, Willakia and Knight's Gambit, are LIVE Certified, upholding sustainable farming standards to ensure the vineyards thrive for generations. Erath's purpose extends far beyond the vineyard. The winery actively supports community and industry initiatives:

¡Salud! : Erath is a founding winery in support of ¡Salud!, a cause dedicated to providing healthcare to vineyard workers and their families. Erath has continued to support annually since 1991 through sponsorship, often participating in the 'vintner's circle' by creating and donating a specially labeled wine to raise additional funds.

Industry Empowerment: Through sponsorships like Women in Wine , Erath champions diversity and empowerment within the wine industry.

, Erath champions diversity and empowerment within the wine industry. Local Support: In-store campaigns raise funds for local culinary organizations, helping nourish local communities.

Environmental Action: During Oregon Wine Month, Erath's partnership with One Tree Planted helps reforest the planet, one tree at a time.

"Being a Certified B Corporation means Erath meets B Lab's rigorous standards of social and environmental responsibility, transparency, and accountability. As a B Corp, we are part of a global movement of businesses that balance purpose and profit, striving to make the greatest measurable impact possible for our employees, our community, and the planet," said Prosenjak.

Erath's Head Winemaker Leah Adint agreed, adding, "Erath strives to continue stewarding the land and community that has supported its passion and pioneering spirit for Pinot Noir—connection, craftsmanship, and intention. By living these principles, Erath aims to uphold the qualities that make Oregon Pinot Noir truly exceptional, while continuing to inspire moments of joy, discovery, and togetherness."

About Erath Winery

Founded in 1968, Erath Winery has played a major role in creating Oregon's wine industry and solidifying its reputation as a world-class wine region. Guided by a pioneering spirit and a deep respect for the Willamette Valley, Erath crafts classic Pinot Noirs and other wines that reflect the spirit of Oregon. Erath is committed to sustainability and community support, and, as of 2025, is a Certified B Corporation.

About B Corporation

Certified B Corporation (B Corp) certification is a prestigious global designation for businesses that meet the highest verified standards of social and environmental performance, transparency, and legal accountability. Administered by the nonprofit B Lab , this certification evaluates a company's entire operations across key pillars such as governance, workers, and environmental stewardship.

