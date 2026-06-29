Erayak Expands U.S. Online Retail Footprint as Backup Power Demand Shifts Toward Connected and AI-Enabled Endpoint Devices

Company highlights U.S. channel expansion, seasonal outage preparedness, 6800PD/PT market introduction, and high-quality inverter power for household, mobile, and connected digital devices

WENZHOU, China, June 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RAYA) ("Erayak" or the "Company"), a developer and manufacturer of power solution products, today announced continued progress in expanding its U.S. online retail footprint and advancing its product roadmap for portable inverter generators, home backup power, RV power, outdoor power, and next-generation endpoint energy resilience solutions.

Through its subsidiaries and affiliated operating entities, selected Erayak-branded products are now available through multiple U.S. online retail and product discovery channels, including the Company's official direct-to-consumer website, Amazon, Walmart.com marketplace listings, and Google product discovery channels. The Company views this expanded channel presence as part of its broader U.S.-centric strategy to improve product accessibility, strengthen consumer trust, and support long-term brand development in the North American portable power and home energy resilience markets.

Erayak believes the U.S. market for portable inverter generators is being shaped by multiple recurring demand drivers. Earlier this year, severe winter weather across parts of the U.S. East Coast coincided with increased consumer demand for portable quiet inverter generators as households prepared for potential power outages. As the U.S. moves into the summer storm and hurricane preparedness season, management believes consumers will continue to evaluate backup power solutions not only for major weather events, but also for localized outages, grid strain, RV travel, outdoor living, remote work, and emergency readiness.

At the same time, Erayak believes the definition of backup power is expanding. Traditional outage preparedness focused primarily on refrigerators, lights, fans, basic appliances, and heating or cooling support. Today, many households and mobile users also depend on routers, laptops, home office equipment, security devices, smart-home systems, communication equipment, Starlink terminals, CPAP devices, portable air conditioners, and other connected essentials. These use cases require not only sufficient wattage, but also stable, high-quality power output designed for sensitive electronics.

The Company also believes that AI is beginning to influence endpoint-side electricity demand. Erayak's products are not designed to power utility-scale AI data centers or large centralized computing infrastructure. However, management believes the continued growth of AI-enabled personal computers, smart-home devices, edge connectivity equipment, intelligent sensors, mobile workstations, small business systems, and other endpoint devices will increase consumer awareness of power quality, uptime, and portable energy availability. In this environment, Erayak believes high-quality inverter power can become an increasingly relevant part of household, mobile, and small-site energy resilience.

Erayak's inverter generator platforms are designed to address this shift by providing cleaner power for sensitive electronics while supporting practical outdoor, RV, home backup, and emergency use cases. The Company believes that inverter-based power quality, fuel efficiency, lower-noise operation, and flexible fuel options are increasingly important purchasing considerations for consumers who want backup power that can support both traditional household loads and modern digital equipment.

The Company also noted that its previously discussed 6800PD/6800PT series has moved from product roadmap planning into market introduction. The 6800 series is designed to serve customers seeking higher-capacity inverter generator solutions for home backup, RV applications, and 120V/240V power needs. The 6800PD is positioned as a dual-fuel platform, while the 6800PT is positioned as a tri-fuel platform designed to support gasoline, propane, and natural gas use cases, subject to product configuration, installation environment, and applicable user requirements.

Erayak is continuing to advance additional medium- and high-capacity inverter generator platforms, including planned development work around larger tri-fuel systems and UPS-integrated power solutions. The Company is also evaluating portable power stations and battery-based power products designed to complement traditional generators in outdoor, emergency, mobile, and connected-device power scenarios.

"This channel expansion is not simply about adding more online listings. It reflects our continued effort to build a more credible, accessible, and resilient U.S. presence," said Lingyi Kong, Chairman and CEO of Erayak. "Over the past year, we have seen that American consumers are increasingly focused on reliable backup power, cleaner inverter output, RV and outdoor living, emergency preparedness, and the ability to keep essential connected devices operating during disruptions. As our products become available through more major U.S. online retail and product discovery channels, we are better positioned to connect our engineering roadmap with real customer needs."

Mr. Kong continued, "The next stage of backup power is not only about higher wattage. It is also about power quality, fuel flexibility, and endpoint energy resilience. AI is accelerating the digitization of daily life, but the practical power need for most households and mobile users is not a data center. It is the ability to keep connected devices, communication tools, work equipment, smart-home systems, and other sensitive electronics operating when the grid is interrupted. We believe Erayak's inverter generator platforms and future portable power products are aligned with that direction."

Erayak's channel expansion reflects marketplace availability and product discovery, and does not imply any exclusive arrangement, endorsement, or retail store placement by any third-party platform.

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, research and development, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's product portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, battery and smart chargers, battery storage systems, and custom-designed products. The Company's products are used principally in agricultural and industrial vehicles, recreational vehicles, electrical appliances, outdoor living products, mobile power applications, and emergency power applications. Erayak's goal is to be a premier power solutions brand and a solution for mobile life, outdoor living, and energy resilience. For more information, please visit www.erayakpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks and uncertainties and are based on current expectations and projections about future events and trends that the Company believes may affect its business strategy, financial condition, results of operations, product development, sales channels, manufacturing capabilities, and market opportunities.

SOURCE Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.