Erayak Strategic Roadmap: Providing a High-Precision Energy Defense Against Global Oil and Grid Volatility

Optimizing Tri-Fuel "Infinite Runtime" and Utility-Grade Power Quality to Shield Modern Households from Energy Crises

WENZHOU, China, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RAYA) ("Erayak" or the "Company"), a leading developer of high-precision power solutions, today issued a strategic roadmap focusing on the "Home Energy Defense" ecosystem. As global energy markets face rising petroleum prices and grid instability, Erayak is accelerating the deployment of Tri-Fuel inverter platforms designed to provide a professional-grade hedge against fuel supply disruptions.

The "Oil Crisis" Hedge: Tri-Fuel Flexibility and Fuel-Saving Intelligence

A Erayak 6800PT Tri-fuel Inverter Generator is connected to a home NG pipeline

As petroleum prices face upward pressure, Erayak's technology offers consumers a direct path to energy independence.

Energy Arbitrage through Tri-Fuel : Unlike traditional gasoline-only units, Erayak's 5kW to 13kW platforms allow users to switch seamlessly to LPG or Natural Gas—fuels that currently offer more stable pricing and supply chains.

: Unlike traditional gasoline-only units, Erayak's 5kW to 13kW platforms allow users to switch seamlessly to LPG or Natural Gas—fuels that currently offer more stable pricing and supply chains. 0.25 PSI Natural Gas Integration : The upcoming : The upcoming 6800PT (Tri-Fuel) and higher-capacity models are engineered to connect directly to standard 0.25 PSI residential gas lines. This provides a "Continuous Operational Potential," eliminating the need for gasoline storage and manual refueling during extended outages.

Fuel-Saving Intelligence : By dynamically adjusting engine RPM to match the electrical load, Erayak's : By dynamically adjusting engine RPM to match the electrical load, Erayak's inverter technology significantly reduces fuel consumption compared to conventional constant-speed generators.

Protecting the Digital Home: Utility-Grade Power (<3% THD)

In the era of AI and smart infrastructure, the "quality" of power is as vital as the "quantity."

Safeguarding Sensitive Electronics : While traditional generators often produce "dirty power" that can damage microprocessors, Erayak's inverter platforms typically deliver Total Harmonic Distortion (THD) below 3% (with select flagship models achieving less than 1.5% ).

: While traditional generators often produce "dirty power" that can damage microprocessors, Erayak's inverter platforms typically deliver (with select flagship models achieving ). Mission-Critical Support: This utility-grade output is essential for the safe operation of AI workstations, Starlink terminals, medical CPAP devices, and modern smart-home control boards, ensuring high-value technology assets remain protected from electrical stress.

Market Realization: Proven Success and Upcoming Launch

Erayak's strategic pivot is supported by a clear, step-by-step product rollout:

Verified Success : The 4500PD Dual-Fuel Inverter is currently available and market-verified across Amazon, official websites, and global retail channels.

: The is currently available and market-verified across Amazon, official websites, and global retail channels. 6800 Series Pre-sale : Official pre-sales for the next-generation 6800PT/PD series will launch in May 2026 .

: Official pre-sales for the next-generation will launch in . High-Capacity Milestones : Engineering validation for the Q2 2026, targeting the 50A/240V residential standard. : Engineering validation for the 9kW and 13kW tri-fuel platforms is on track for completion in, targeting the 50A/240V residential standard.

Management Commentary & Future Outlook

"We are delivering a professional-grade defense system for the modern home," said Lingyi Kong, Chairman and CEO of Erayak. "By providing power that is cleaner than the grid and resilient against oil supply shocks, we are meeting the market exactly where it is most vulnerable. To maintain this technological edge, we remain committed to refining our R&D, pursuing top-tier global certifications, and advancing our automated manufacturing capabilities at the Ruike Electronics facility. Our goal is to ensure Erayak remains the most reliable hedge against global energy uncertainty."

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, R&D, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, and battery storage systems. Our goal is to be the premier brand for mobile life and energy resilience.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks. These include statements regarding project timelines and product capabilities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

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Business & Partnership Contact:

Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

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Website: www.erayakpower.com

SOURCE Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.