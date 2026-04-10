Erayak Announces Strategic Evolution into U.S.-Centric Energy Solutions Leader; Unveils Tri-Fuel & UPS Innovations Following 2026 NHS Success

From OEM Roots to a Vertically Integrated North American Powerhouse, Nexora Spearheads Erayak's Mission to Power the AI and Smart Home Revolution

NEW YORK, April 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erayak Power Solution Group Inc. (Nasdaq: RAYA) ("Erayak" or the "Company"), a pioneering force in mobile and emergency energy solutions, today announced a major strategic pivot following its high-impact showcase at the 2026 National Hardware Show (NHS) and an exhaustive 5,000-mile research tour across the United States. Spanning California, Arizona, Texas, Florida, and New York, this mission has redefined Erayak's product roadmap to meet the sophisticated demands of the modern American energy landscape.

A 5,000-Mile Vision of Energy Sovereignty

Erayak's leadership recently traversed the North American continent to gain a holistic view of regional power needs. From the off-grid survivalist requirements in the arid Arizona deserts and the vibrant RV lifestyle in California to the hurricane-resiliency mandates in the Gulf Coast, Erayak has gathered the critical data necessary to lead the market in localized power solutions.

Empowering the AI and Smart Home Revolution

Aligning with high-growth technology trends, Erayak is positioning its high-precision inverter technology as the "uninterrupted heartbeat" of the digital era.

Mission-Critical Stability : The company identified a surging demand for stable, Utility-Grade power ($THD < 3\%$) to support localized AI-Edge computing and integrated Smart Home Hubs.

: The company identified a surging demand for stable, to support localized AI-Edge computing and integrated Smart Home Hubs. Data Sovereignty: As domestic environments become increasingly data-dependent, Erayak's power systems provide the essential infrastructure required for continuous connectivity, protecting sensitive microprocessors from the "dirty power" associated with traditional generators.

Breakthrough Technology: Tri-Fuel & UPS Integration

Erayak's 2026 flagship lineup, which received widespread acclaim at NHS, features Tri-Fuel Inverter Generators (9kW to 13kW) capable of running on Gasoline, Propane, and Natural Gas (0.25 PSI).

Seamless Transition : Integrated with advanced ATS (Auto Transfer Switch) technology and paired with industrial-grade UPS Solar Inverters, these systems offer a seamless transition from grid to backup.

: Integrated with advanced ATS (Auto Transfer Switch) technology and paired with industrial-grade UPS Solar Inverters, these systems offer a seamless transition from grid to backup. Regional Resilience: This innovation addresses the rising demand for energy independence in key markets such as Texas and Florida, where grid stability remains a paramount concern for tech-reliant enterprises.

Strategic Corporate Restructuring: The Nexora Era

In a move to increase operational transparency and investor value, Erayak Power is transitioning its identity from a China-based manufacturer to a U.S.-centric R&D and Brand Powerhouse.

Nexora Strategy : Historically, Erayak's significant North American market share was facilitated through indirect export; however, the company is now centralizing its operations through its North American subsidiary, Nexora .

: Historically, Erayak's significant North American market share was facilitated through indirect export; however, the company is now centralizing its operations through its North American subsidiary, . Localization: This shift ensures that R&D, customer service, and strategic planning are localized to serve the U.S. market more effectively, supported by the upcoming automated manufacturing capabilities at the Ruike Electronics facility.

Omni-Channel Momentum and the 2026 NHS Success

The 2026 National Hardware Show in Las Vegas served as a high-velocity platform for Erayak to forge new alliances with leading North American Tier-1 retailers and industrial distributors. This "Twin-Track" strategy — leveraging Nexora's direct-to-consumer agility alongside an expanded wholesale footprint — accelerates Erayak's accessibility across both digital and traditional professional hardware networks.

"Our success at the NHS and our evolution into a direct-market leader allow us to align our R&D directly with the American consumer," said Lingyi Kong, Chairman and CEO of Erayak Power. "By establishing Nexora as our North American face, we are moving beyond manufacturing to become a vertically integrated power solutions provider, ensuring our innovation and service are directly accessible to our partners."

About Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

Erayak specializes in the manufacturing, R&D, and wholesale and retail of power solution products. Erayak's portfolio includes sine wave and off-grid inverters, inverter and gasoline generators, and battery storage systems. Our goal is to be the premier brand for mobile life and energy resilience. For more information, please visit www.erayakpower.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this announcement are forward-looking statements involving known and unknown risks. These include statements regarding project timelines, manufacturing expansion, and product capabilities. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

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Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.

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Website: www.erayakpower.com

SOURCE Erayak Power Solution Group Inc.