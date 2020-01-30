ERB introduces interim testing options for its Comprehensive Testing Program

NEW YORK, Jan. 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERB announced today that it is launching new interim testing options for its Comprehensive Testing Program (CTP) available for the Fall 2020 school year. The interim assessments will initially be available online for grades 3-8. These new offerings can be administered as a complement to the summative CTP exam already given by many schools, or taken independently up to three times per school year.

"The current state of educational technology allows for more frequent assessment touchpoints, which creates a better system for understanding the trajectory of student achievement and taking timely action to address their academic needs," said ERB President Tom Rochon, PhD. "We are partnering closely with member schools to ensure that all of our assessments are easy to administer, connect to classroom instruction, and most importantly, provide actionable insights."

As a complement to ERB's time-tested Comprehensive Testing Program, the interim solution offers:

Consistency: Leveraging the CTP independent school norms and standards many schools already use for easy, familiar score interpretation



Leveraging the CTP independent school norms and standards many schools already use for easy, familiar score interpretation Flexibility: Reading and math tests administered in 40-minute modules per subject can be administered at various points during the school year--depending on what works best for each teacher and classroom



Reading and math tests administered in 40-minute modules per subject can be administered at various points during the school year--depending on what works best for each teacher and classroom Timeliness: A new intuitive online portal provides educators access to student data and test results in real time, making it easier than ever to track student progress

New reporting platform delivers real-time insights and interactivity

A newly designed reporting platform will provide dynamic, interactive, and shareable reports allowing users to maximize insight into student outcomes. A range of easy-to-use reports will support schools in making more data-informed decisions.

Major features will include:

Annual, multi-year, and multi-test-window reports on student performance, with the ability to compare against norms and project each student's achievement path



Standards mastery analyses revealing each student's skills and knowledge attainment



School-level snapshots allowing administrative users to quickly visualize overall performance at the group level



Individual student profile comprising all current and past results



Automated notifications and reminders of upcoming important dates and events

"Schools have told us they want additional data points during the school year about the knowledge and skill areas measured by our assessments," said ERB Chief Program Officer Glenn Milewski, PhD. "Basically, they want a system of assessments that measures the same information, on the same scale using the same norms, but more frequently than what they are getting today. Using a consistent norm that teachers already understand simplifies communicating with parents about student progress," said Milewski. "Teachers will save time and have greater confidence in understanding their students' progress. This additional testing option will ultimately enable educators to visualize the full context of student learning so they can take appropriate action," he added.

About ERB

ERB is a not-for-profit educational advisory group that provides educators and families with a more complete understanding of the whole student. K-12 schools around the world rely on ERB to provide them with an integrated suite of assessments, insights, and analytics that track the complete student journey--assessing academic ability, learning achievement, and social and emotional learning competencies.

