ERB North America Announces New Wealth Management Division to Support National Growth.

LOS ANGELES, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Eric Sanchez, CEO of Los Angeles-based ERB North America (ERB), unveiled their highly anticipated new division, ERB Wealth. In just over two years, ERB's Employee Benefits group has grown to be the #1 Employee Benefits firm on the west coast. A need for financial planning and wealth management was apparent in the market. With plans to meet and exceed their aggressive growth projections, ERB North America now will more than double those projections with the addition of this new division ERB Wealth, a wealth management group.

Link – ERB - https://employeeretentionbenefits.com/products-services/

Eric Sanchez, CEO of ERB North America, said, "Our client offering is now unparalleled in the industry. We have been incredibly successful for our corporate clients by reducing the systems needed to implement a full employee benefits program. And, for the end-user, we now have a full financial planning firm to assist our clients through retirement."

Link- ERB - https://www.linkedin.com/company/employee-retention-benefits-inc/

Sanchez added, "ERB has brought together the best team in the industry to serve our clients. We hold ourselves to a high level of accountability, and customer satisfaction is our main priority. At our core, we are a team of problem solvers, and helping our clients is what we do best. Our client's success means everything. ERB North America now rounds out our customer service continuum with the addition of ERB Wealth. These are exciting times for our company and our clients."

About ERB North America:

ERB North America is a group of companies dedicated to a full spectrum of employee benefits and wealth management services. ERB has established itself as the 1 employee benefits firm on the West Coast. ERB offers world-class employee benefits enrollment services, and now ERB Wealth provides personal financial services for Unions, Associations, and large and small businesses. Their flagship service is customized benefit programs tailored to specific needs and specific industries. Clients typically experience employee retention, reduces costs, and tax savings. ERB also features the only enrollment team in the nation where all agents are trained and certified as Certified Virtual Incurance Professionals (CVIP).

For more information, contact Eric Sanchez, CEO ERB North America

SOURCE Employee Retention Benefits (ERB)

Related Links

https://employeeretentionbenefits.com/products-services/

