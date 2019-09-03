Erbert & Gerbert's to Bring Back the Mac & Cheese BBQ Brisket, Along With Some Friends

Expanding on its reputation for bold innovation and flavor, the new sandwiches epitomize just that. Imagine savory brisket topped with the one-of-a-kind flavor of peppadew mustard ranch, coupled with perfectly-sliced pickles. Or brisket, topped with the Midwest tried and true trifecta of chipotle citrus BBQ, crispy bacon and cheddar cheese.

"We continue to innovate, searching for unique flavor combinations that our fans crave, while staying true to our brand mission of out of this world sandwiches," says Jeremy Burke, Director of Marketing & Brand Development. "Mac & Cheese BBQ Brisket was one our most-loved limited time sandwiches and we believe in its return along with two new brisket sandwiches this fall. In coordination with the launch, we're releasing new branded content featuring our favorite talking sandwich, Kyle."

On the heels of launching a free Rewards & Loyalty mobile app that offers guests half off their first sandwich and a brand new catering box named The Colossus, the brand continues its culture of progress & continuous improvement. Eric Wolfe, CEO of Erbert & Gerbert's adds, "It's exciting to see the big ideas from this brand. We're committed to making these and more bold decisions to continue expanding store growth, and moving this brand forward."

The company has expanded this month into two new states with the opening of additional Non-Traditional locations - Northern Illinois University & University of North Carolina, Charlotte. The brand will open its next Traditional location at 5th Avenue North in Minneapolis, MN in mid-September. The company is looking for multi-unit franchisees, institutional, non-traditional sites and partners.

ABOUT ERBERT & GERBERT'S

Founded in 1988 in Eau Claire, Wis., Erbert & Gerbert's has grown to more than 100 locations in 16 states under the leadership of President and CEO Eric Wolfe, who led the group to acquire the Restaurants that can be found in urban areas and on non-traditional sites such as hospitals and college campuses. Further growth for 2019 into 2020 is expected in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Iowa, North and South Dakota and Michigan. For franchising information visit http://www.erbertandgerberts.com.

