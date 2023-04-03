Erbi Blanco-True Named Community Relations Director at Banesco USA

MIAMI, April 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Banesco USA, a Florida state-chartered bank headquartered in East Doral with $3 billion in assets, announced the engagement of Erbi Blanco-True as its Community Relations Director.

Banesco USA offers customized banking solutions and personalized customer service to consumer, commercial real estate, business, and professional clients. The addition of Ms. Blanco-True complements the bank's continued commitment to the community and strengthening the relationship with the bank's community partners throughout South Florida and Puerto Rico.

"Ms. Blanco-True is a consummate professional and a community leader with more than 35 years of experience, and an in-depth knowledge of the South Florida market," said Calixto (Cali) García-Vélez, President & CEO of Banesco USA. "She has outstanding marketing, public relations, and community outreach talents and we are extremely pleased to welcome her to our team."

Prior to joining Banesco USA, Ms. Blanco-True served as the Florida Community Development Manager for First Horizon Bank in Coral Gables and CRA Officer and Director of Community Development for Great Florida Bank in Miami. She also served as market president of Neighborhood Lending Partners, a consortium of banks providing financing for affordable housing in South Florida, which serves a tremendous community need.

A graduate of Barry University, with an MBA from Florida International University, she has served on several boards and committees including chair of the AAA Scholarship Foundation Bank Advisory Board, Treasurer of Casa Familia, and a group chair of the Greater Miami Chamber of Commerce. She also holds prominent positions with Habitat for Humanity, the Miami-Dade Economic Advocacy Trust, and was named a Women United Executive council member for United Way Miami.

"Banesco USA has made great inroads throughout local communities in South Florida and Puerto Rico by offering exceptional financial products and services," said Ms. Blanco-True. "It is one of the most respected brands in the banking industry, and this is a special opportunity that I welcome because we share the same values and goals of providing attainable financial solutions to families and businesses in the communities we serve."

Her duties include maintaining and developing contacts with community leaders and groups, ensuring the bank has a presence in community positions on related boards, committees, and workgroups, developing and expanding relationships with non-profit housing organizations, and taking the lead as the face of Banesco USA on its community development efforts.

About Banesco USA

Founded in 2006 and based in Miami, Banesco USA is an independent Florida state-chartered bank with $3 billion in assets as of December 31, 2022 and six locations between South Florida and Puerto Rico. Banesco USA is proud to serve the commercial real estate sector, small and middle-market businesses, as well as professionals who work in the community. The bank services both domestic and international clients as well as operating companies with a suite of products and services delivered with personalized attention to support their financial journeys.

