ERC Communities Launches High-Yield Secured Note Offering

BRANDON, Fla., Nov. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC Communities, a nationally expanding developer, owner, and operator of modern manufactured-home rental communities, today announced a private secured note offering exclusively for accredited investors seeking current income and hard-asset security.

The notes deliver an attractive yield of just under 15% per annum, with the full first year's interest prepaid at closing — delivering immediate cash-on-cash return to investors. Security is provided by a comprehensive first-priority blanket lien on substantially all assets of ERC Communities and its growing portfolio of income-producing and in-development rental communities. In a market-first for the manufactured housing sector, ERC is accepting subscriptions in both U.S. dollars and major cryptocurrencies including Bitcoin, Ethereum, and leading USD stablecoins.

Net proceeds will fund the continued acquisition, development, and construction of high-demand manufactured-home rental communities in underserved markets across the United States. This is an asset class poised to address the nation's severe affordable housing shortage, where over 21 million renter households spent more than 30% of their income on housing costs last year, according to the U.S. Census Bureau. This shortage is driving record occupancy and rent growth amid America's ongoing affordable housing crisis.

"In an environment where investors are demanding real yield backed by tangible assets, this offering stands out," said Gerald Ellenburg, Chairman of ERC Communities. "Near-15% current income, first-year interest prepaid, blanket security across our entire platform, and the ability to invest with cash or crypto all while participating in one of the strongest-performing real estate sectors in the country create a compelling risk-adjusted opportunity. "The offering is being conducted under Rule 506(b) of Regulation D and is available only to accredited investors. Accredited investors may request the confidential offering memorandum and subscription documents by contacting:

Investor Relations

ERC Communities

Email: [email protected]

Phone: (888) 727-1171

Web: www.erccommunities.com

About ERC Communities

ERC Communities develops, owns, and operates modern, amenity-rich manufactured-home rental communities that provide high-quality, affordable housing solutions nationwide. Led by a management team with decades of experience in real estate development, finance, and operations, ERC is capitalizing on America's acute need for attainable housing through institutionally managed rental communities.

Media Contact:

Theo Prodromtiis

Email: [email protected]

Phone: 813-906-9910

