ERC Earns 2021 Great Place to Work Certification™

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., June 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC, a leading provider of mission critical engineering and consulting services to the US Department of Defense, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities, is proud to announce it has been awarded a prestigious certification from Great Place to Work®. The designation is based entirely on intensive interviews and surveys of ERC's 2,200 nationwide employees. This year, 92% of ERC employees called the company a "great place to work" – a figure that is 33 percentage points higher than the average score for a U.S. company.

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture, employee experience, and the leadership behaviors proven to deliver market-leading revenue, employee retention and increased innovation.

"ERC is delighted and humbled to become Great Place to Work-certified as we believe that our people make us who we are," said Dr. Ernie Wu, ERC President and CEO. "We live our culture of caring and compassion and we support our team with programs that enable team members to be the best at what they do. We owe our success as a company to our team of dedicated, highly-skilled employees who have worked with courage and determination in a high-pressure industry throughout the global pandemic."

"Great Place to Work Certification™ isn't something that comes easily – it takes ongoing dedication to the employee experience," said Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President of Global Recognition at Great Place to Work. "It's the only official recognition determined by employees' real-time reports of their company culture. Earning this designation means that ERC is one of the best companies to work for in the country."

According to Great Place to Work research, job seekers are 4.5 times more likely to find a great boss at a Certified great workplace. Additionally, employees at Certified workplaces are 93% more likely to look forward to coming to work, and are twice as likely to be paid fairly, earn a fair share of the company's profits and have a fair chance at promotion.

Join Our Team!

Looking to grow your career at a company that puts its people first? Visit our careers page at: https://ercincorporated.hua.hrsmart.com/hr/ats/JobSearch/index.

About ERC

Headquartered in Huntsville, AL, ERC is a leading provider of mission critical engineering and consulting services to the US Department of Defense, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities. The Company's 2,200 employees nationwide provide advanced military and space research and development; test and evaluation; operations and maintenance; and IT, software, and network administration services. ERC prides itself on nurturing employees to their fullest potential and truly partnering with customers to deliver exceptional performance. For more information go to www.erc-incorporated.com.

About Great Place to Work Certification™

Great Place to Work® Certification™ is the most definitive "employer-of-choice" recognition that companies aspire to achieve. It is the only recognition based entirely on what employees report about their workplace experience – specifically, how consistently they experience a high-trust workplace. Great Place to Work Certification is recognized worldwide by employees and employers alike and is the global benchmark for identifying and recognizing outstanding employee experience. Every year, more than 10,000 companies across 60 countries apply to get Great Place to Work-Certified.

About Great Place to Work®

Great Place to Work® is the global authority on workplace culture. Since 1992, they have surveyed more than 100 million employees worldwide and used those deep insights to define what makes a great workplace: trust. Their employee survey platform empowers leaders with the feedback, real-time reporting and insights they need to make data-driven people decisions. Everything they do is driven by the mission to build a better world by helping every organization become a great place to work For All™.

Learn more at greatplacetowork.com and on LinkedIn, Twitter, Facebook and Instagram.

ERC Contact:

Amanda Wheaton

Phone: 256.327.9180

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE ERC

Related Links

http://www.erc-incorporated.com

