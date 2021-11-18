ERC Names Federal Contracting Industry Leader Craig Reed to Advisory Board

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., Nov. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC, LLC, a leading provider of advanced engineering, technology and consulting solutions for the defense and space communities, today announced that federal contracting industry leader Craig Reed has joined its Board of Advisors.

"Craig is an important addition to the ERC family," said Ernie Wu, CEO of ERC. "He has been instrumental in helping companies grow both organically and through acquisition across our industry, and his expertise and experience will be tremendous assets as we continue to move forward and execute on our 'Advantage Delivered' mantra for customers throughout the defense and space industries."

Over his nearly 40-year career in government contracting, Reed has worked extensively across the defense, space and intelligence, and government services markets in growth, strategy, corporate development, and executive leadership roles. He is founder and president of Growth Strategy Leaders LLC. Reed previously served as president and chief growth officer of Altamira Technologies and held leadership roles at Serco, NT Concepts, Engility, DynCorp International, Northrop Grumman, CSP Associates and Lockheed Martin. He also served as senior policy advisor and executive director of the Secretary of Energy's Advisory Board at the U.S. Department of Energy.

"This is an exciting time for ERC as it is advancing its growth strategy and I am thrilled to join the team to support its continued journey of expansion," said Reed. "Our industry is evolving quickly to address the expanding and highly critical mission needs of our government customers, and I look forward to collaborating with ERC's dynamic leadership as the company continues to deliver best-in-class services to federal agencies and broaden its support to customers through strategic acquisitions."

ERC's broad range of solutions includes software development, cybersecurity, mission support, modeling and simulation, research and development, systems engineering, and test and evaluation. Examples of ERC's industry leading performance include developing software for military customer mission planning, providing network and cybersecurity services for defense customers including prime contractors, and delivering comprehensive solutions for space operations, including systems engineering, technical support and qualifications testing for launch systems.

Reed holds a Ph.D. in public policy with a concentration in national security studies from George Washington University, a Master of International Affairs degree from Columbia University, a Bachelor of Arts from the State University of New York at Albany and completed the Oxford Management Programme at Saïd Business School at Oxford University.

About ERC

ERC is a leading provider of mission-critical engineering, technical and consulting services to the space and defense markets. For over 30 years, ERC has worked closely with such customers as the U.S. Department of Defense, NASA and other high-tech governmental entities on missions of national importance. ERC's solutions combine precise engineering, innovative technologies, deep subject-matter expertise, firsthand mission understanding, and long-term customer knowledge to deliver the critical advantage needed to solve critical challenges. ERC's 2,000 employees share a collaborative culture built on commitment, integrity, teamwork, respect, and uncompromising performance, which enables best-in-class service and solutions for the company's customers. For more information, go to www.erc.us. Follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter and Facebook.

Media Contact:

Kristina Messner (Focused Image for ERC)

[email protected]

703-678-6023

SOURCE ERC

Related Links

http://www.erc.us

