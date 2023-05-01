ERC Red Crew Members Win Prestigious RNASA Award

HUNTSVILLE, Ala., May 1, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ERC is proud to announce that ERC's Red Crew received the prestigious Stellar Award from the Rotary National Award for Space Achievement (RNASA) Foundation for their mission-saving work on the Artemis I launch. The Stellar Awards are presented on behalf of the RNASA to celebrate the accomplishments of those working behind the scenes of the space program. The Red Crew was invited to the 35th Annual Space Awards Gala on April 28th in Houston, TX, where they received their well-deserved recognition.

ERC Red Crew members Billy Cairns, Trenton Annis, and Chad Garrett were recognized for their contributions to ensure the successful launch of Artemis I on November 16, 2022. As NASA's Kennedy Space Center prepared for launch, sensors detected a hydrogen leak during fueling. At the last minute, the Red Crew stepped in to stop the leak on the hydrogen valve. By tightening several bolts, the Red Crew ensured that the launch went on without a hitch. If not for their hard work and bravery, the launch would have been scrubbed.

Jane Reutt, President of ERC's NASA division, said, "I could not be prouder of this team. The recognition was well deserved."

For more information on the Red Crew's participation in the Artemis I launch, visit: https://www.nasa.gov/feature/artemis-red-crew-team-helps-enable-successful-launch

