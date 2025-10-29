Erchonia Advances Multidisciplinary Clinical Laser Applications at 24th Annual Laser Expo

Global medical laser technology leader expands clinical education and introduces first dental specialty track in Greenville, South Carolina

FOUNTAIN INN, S.C., Oct. 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Erchonia Corporation, a global leader in low-level laser and light-based therapy, will showcase the latest advancements in multidisciplinary laser applications at its 2025 Laser Expo, November 6–8, 2025, in Greenville, South Carolina.

The three-day event brings together healthcare professionals from chiropractic, medical, veterinary, and, for the first time, dental disciplines. Attendees will explore emerging clinical applications and advance the use of non-invasive laser technology in patient care.

New Dental Laser Technology

This year's Expo introduces a dedicated Dental track, reflecting Erchonia's expansion into new clinical specialties. The addition responds to growing interest in laser-assisted dental procedures and underscores the company's commitment to evidence-based, science-driven education.

Four Tracks, Hands-On Learning

The 2025 Erchonia Laser Expo features four educational tracks, including Chiropractic, Veterinary, Medical, and Dental, offering up to 12 continuing education (CE) hours (where applicable in all 50 states and Puerto Rico).

Highlights include:

Evidence-based sessions led by leading clinicians and researchers

Hands-on demonstrations of low-level laser and light therapy techniques

Tours of Erchonia's headquarters in Fountain Inn

Networking opportunities for collaboration across healthcare disciplines

The Expo underscores Greenville's growing role as a hub for healthcare technology and professional training, attracting practitioners interested in the latest research and applications shaping modern clinical practice.

Registration

For full event details and registration, visit www.erchoniaevents.com .

About Erchonia Corporation

Founded in 1996, Erchonia Corporation is a global leader in low-level laser therapy (3LT®) technology. Supported by extensive clinical research and multiple FDA market clearances, Erchonia designs and manufactures non-invasive medical lasers used worldwide in chiropractic, medical, veterinary, and dental practices. For more information, visit www.erchonia.com .

Contact:

Kasey Klee

607-425-9501

