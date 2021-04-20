ERCOT Newcomer, WattBridge, Provides Critically Needed Power To Texas Residents During The Unprecedented Weather Events Of February 2021

HOUSTON, April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The HO Clarke Power Station, located just southwest of Houston, Texas, was completed and fully operational before its originally scheduled COD. This early completion proved extremely beneficial to Texas residents as it provided vital electricity during the February cold snap that challenged a significant percentage of ERCOT power producers.

The peaker power generation facility owned and operated by Houston-based WattBridge Energy, LLC (WattBridge) provided enough electricity to power over 200,000 Texas homes and critical public safety infrastructure during the February storm.

"We are a fast start peaker generating station, designed to run in exactly these types of situations. Thanks to the preparation and expertise of our operations partner, ProEnergy, we were able to run all six (6) of our aeroderivative units 24/7 during the critical days of the storm. Our biggest challenge was keeping our crew fed and sheltered as local hotels closed down within the first 24 hours of the storm. In the end, the crew slept on the control room floor in shifts for five days straight. We are so thankful for their efffforts." - Mike Alvarado / WattBridge President

The HO Clarke facility is the first of multiple WattBridge projects currently in process in the ERCOT market. WattBridge, as part of its Path to Power, is committed to developing 2 GW of fast-start power generation to support and enable the current and future growth of renewable power generation assets while providing critical electricity reliability to Texans.

"I'm proud to say we could help during such a critical time for so many. We gave every megawatt hour we had to give. This is a great testament to our technology, our people, and the need for flexible, reliable, rapidly dispatchable power generation assets. We look forward to providing additional resources like this to the residents of Texas as we expand our portfolio." - Lee Shuman / WattBridge CFO

WattBridge is a Houston, Texas, based firm responsible for the development and operation of peaker power solutions enabling renewable energy growth. WattBridge has completed 288 MW of generation with over 1.3 GW planned for 2021. For further information on WattBridge, visit wattbridge.info.

SOURCE WattBridge

