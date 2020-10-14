ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors Explores the Lesser-Known Tax Advantages When Participating in a Sale and Leaseback Transaction

COSTA MESA, Calif., Oct. 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors (ERE) announced the release today of a whitepaper that explores the lesser-known tax advantages when participating in a sale and leaseback transaction. The whitepaper was developed to summarize the advantages ERE has gleaned from working closely with their clients, with the goal of giving physician real estate owners a clear understanding of their options and how to leverage them.

Jamion Nash, Author of the whitepaper and a Financial Analyst with ERE, explains, "We've attempted to highlight three tax advantages/strategies that may positively impact physician real estate owners. Leveraging this knowledge, we hope to help our clients achieve the highest possible returns on their practice real estate investment."

Titled "Practical Tax Considerations When Assessing a Sale of your Practice Real Estate," this whitepaper provides an overview of tax concepts that may be less familiar to physician partnerships and, when properly leveraged, can bolster the already compelling value proposition of a sale and leaseback transaction.

"With continued investment interest in the healthcare real estate sector, physicians who have properly educated themselves and evaluated their options are well-positioned to capitalize on lofty valuations for their clinical and surgical real estate assets," said Collin Hart, CEO and Managing Director of ERE.

To download a complimentary copy of the whitepaper, visit http://ereadv.com/practical-tax-considerations.

About ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors

The ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors team (ERE) is led by real estate veterans with over 70 years of combined experience. We have collectively advised on 184 real estate transactions nationwide, totaling over $1.3 billion in asset value. With a focus on structuring sale and leaseback transactions between healthcare operators and the most aggressive institutional real estate buyers in the market, the ERE team identifies solutions that meet the objectives of their clients. www.ereadv.com

Disclaimer

ERE Healthcare Real Estate Advisors does not make any warranties or claims on the implied accuracy of the information contained herein. This material has been prepared for informational purposes only, and is not intended to provide, and should not be relied on for, tax, legal or accounting advice. You should consult your own tax, legal and accounting advisors before engaging in any transaction.

