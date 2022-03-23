Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market: 4.76% Y-O-Y Growth Rate in 2022 | By Product (oral drugs, topical drugs, and others) and Geography | Growth, Trends, and Forecasts (2022 - 2026)

Mar 23, 2022, 20:30 ET
NEW YORK, March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market value is set to grow by USD 1.20 billion, progressing at a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2026, as per the latest report by Technavio.
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Segmentation
- Product
- Oral Drugs
- Topical Drugs
- Others
The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market share growth by the oral drugs segment will be significant during the forecast period. Oral drugs have the advantage of high patient compliance due to easy route of administration and high bioavailability. These drugs have been dominating the market for a long time due to the ease of administration or self-administration. Moreover, the OTC availability of these drugs is a major factor that contributes to their large market share. The oral drugs segment is expected to exhibit decelerating growth during the forecast period. Most of the leading drugs used for the treatment of ED belong to this segment. The patent expiration of these drugs is paving the way for genericization, which is responsible for the declining growth of this segment.
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- Asia
- Rest of World (ROW)
39% of the market's growth will originate from North America during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets for erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs in North America. Market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in the European and Asian regions.
The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases will facilitate the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth in North America over the forecast period.
Increasing Prevalence of Chronic Diseases to Boost the Market Growth
Sexual dysfunction disorders are more common in women than in men and involve loss of desire, orgasm problems, and pain during sex. The onset of sexual dysfunction disorders in women is attributed to hormonal factors, menstrual irregularities, amenorrhea, lack of vaginal lubrication, and failure to conceive. Female sexual dysfunction can be caused due to various chronic diseases such as diabetes. Globally, diabetes is one of the most common chronic diseases. Patients with diabetes may have several clinical conditions, including overweight, hypertension, obesity, metabolic syndrome, cigarette smoking, and atherogenic dyslipidemia, which are risk factors for sexual dysfunction. The rising prevalence of these conditions across the globe is expected to increase the patient pool with a large number of men and women having sexual dysfunctions, which, in turn, will drive the growth of the global ED drugs market during the forecast period.
Patent Expiry of Blockbuster Drugs to Hamper the Market Growth
The blockbuster drugs dominating the global ED drugs market have already faced or are on the verge of facing patent expiration. The key drugs in the market include VIAGRA (Pfizer), CIALIS (Eli Lilly), and LEVITRA and STAXYN (Bayer). For instance, the patents for VIAGRA expired in December 2017 in the US. To recover the losses due to patent expiration, Pfizer has entered into a patent litigation settlement with Teva Pharmaceuticals and has launched the generic version of VIAGRA in the US in December 2017. For manufacturing the generic version of a drug, there are limited legal procedures, and the production expenses are also low. Hence, the market emergence of a wide range of generic versions, which are priced lower than the branded versions, is a major challenge faced by the market.
Our Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Report Covers the Following Areas:
- Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market size
- Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market trends
- Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market analysis
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Vendor Analysis
The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report offers information on several market vendors, including Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd. among others.
Moreover, the market is fragmented and the vendors are deploying growth strategies such as forming strategic alliances to increase their product offerings and geographical reach to compete in the market.
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2022-2026: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2022-2026
- Detailed information on factors that will assist erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of erectile dysfunction (ed) drugs market vendors
|
Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market Scope
|
Report Coverage
|
Details
|
Page number
|
120
|
Base year
|
2021
|
Forecast period
|
2022-2026
|
Growth momentum & CAGR
|
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.1%
|
Market growth 2022-2026
|
$ 1.20 billion
|
Market structure
|
Fragmented
|
YoY growth (%)
|
4.76
|
Regional analysis
|
North America, Europe, Asia, and Rest of World (ROW)
|
Performing market contribution
|
North America at 39%
|
Key consumer countries
|
US, Canada, Germany, UK, and China
|
Competitive landscape
|
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
|
Companies profiled
|
Aurobindo Pharma Ltd., Bayer AG, Cadila Healthcare Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dr. Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, GlaxoSmithKline Plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Chemicals Co. Ltd., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS Inc., and Sanzyme (P) Ltd.
|
Market Dynamics
|
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,
|
Customization preview
|
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
