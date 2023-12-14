Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2023-2028, North America to account for 41% of market growth - Technavio

NEW YORK, Dec. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

How much is the expected growth in the Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market size from 2023 to 2028 and How is the market categorized based on end-users, products, and geography?

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global Erectile Dysfunction (ED) Drugs Market 2024-2028

The erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size is expected to grow by USD 1.44 billion from 2023 to 2028. In addition, the momentum of the market will progress at a CAGR of 6.67% during the forecast period, according to Technavio Research. The market is categorized based on End-user (Hospital pharmacy, Retail pharmacy, and Online pharmacy), Product (Oral drugs, Topical drugs, and Others), and Geography ( North America , Europe , Asia , and Rest of World (ROW)). North America will contribute 41% to the growth of the global market during the forecast period. The increasing prevalence of chronic diseases is one of the major factors driving market growth. Furthermore, menopausal symptoms, including vulvovaginal and clitoral atrophic change, vaginal thinning, and decreased elasticity, further result in dryness and the onset of dyspareunia. In developed countries such as the US, the economic status of the population is favorable, helping them opt for expensive alternative modes of treatment. This report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. Read a PDF Sample Report

Company Profile:

Bayer AG, Cadila Pharmaceuticals Ltd., Cipla Ltd., Dong A Socio Holdings Co. Ltd., Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd., Eli Lilly and Co., Endo International Plc, Futura Medical plc, Innovcare Lifesciences Pvt. Ltd., Lupin Ltd., Pfizer Inc., SK Inc., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., TTK Healthcare Ltd., Viatris Inc., VIVUS LLC

Who is the manufacturer of Edex, an erectile dysfunction drug?

Endo International Plc: The company offers erectile dysfunction drugs namely Edex.

To gain access to more vendor profiles available with Technavio, buy the report!

What is the significance of the hospital pharmacy segment during the forecast period?

The hospital pharmacy segment will be significant during the forecast period. This segment comprises pharmaceuticals that are purchased directly by hospitals from different pharmaceutical companies. These pharmaceuticals are used for the treatment of either outpatients or inpatients. Learn about the contribution of each segment summarized in concise infographics and thorough descriptions. View a PDF Sample Report

"Besides analyzing the current market scenario, our report examines historic data from 2017 to 2021"- Technavio

Where is awareness of ED experiencing a significant increase?

Driver

Rising demand for ED drugs

Rising awareness of ED

High prevalence of conditions resulting in ED

The rising demand for ED drugs drives market growth. The OTC availability of drugs paired with the increase in the number of prescriptions for ED drives the demand. Furthermore, due to the availability of treatment guidelines, physicians are using drug therapies for the treatment of ED.

The presence of novel drug formulations in the late stages of development is an emerging market trend.

Strategic alliances among market vendors are a key trend in the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market. Identify key trends, drivers, and challenges in the market. Download a sample report to gain access to this information.

What are the key data covered in this erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market report?

CAGR of the market during the forecast period

Detailed information on factors that will drive the growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market between 2023 and 2028.

Precise estimation of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market size and its contribution to the market in focus on the parent market

Accurate predictions about upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

Growth of the erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market across North America, Europe, Asia, and ROW

A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information about vendors

Comprehensive analysis of factors that will challenge the growth of erectile dysfunction (ED) drugs market vendors.

