Erector by Meccano Relaunching in the U.S. with Steam Booth at Bay Area Maker Faire

Acquired by Spin Master in 2013 and sold under the parent Meccano name in the U.S. for the last several years, the brand has inspired countless engineers, designers, architects, and creative minds of all ages for generations. The original STEAM creation system will return under the "Erector by Meccano" brand this fall, launching at this year's Bay Area Maker Faire. Erector by Meccano continues to infuse innovation into the line by incorporating new materials and advanced technologies into its STEAM sets. The tangible opportunity the creation system provides allows kids to learn the basic principles of engineering. Maker Faire is the perfect platform for this introduction to be made and for the kids to discover the fun they can have and skills they can learn during open-ended building.

"More than 100 years later, the original values and objective of Erector remains the same," said Fraser Paterson, Vice President, Construction. "We hope our sets inspire future innovators to think big and find solutions that help turn those ideas into realities. Through our presence at Maker Faire, we will be giving them real-time tools to do just that."

Erector by Meccano will be at Expo Hall, in Zone 2, Booth 2309 from Friday, May 18 – Sunday, May 20. Families are encouraged to stop by and visit the "Make and Take" table, where future innovators can use their creativity and "free build," while receiving instruction from Erector designers on how the pieces all work together and basic steps of engineering. The designers will also aim to provide inspiration and promote imagination with each and every build.

For more information, about Meccano, visit www.meccano.com.

About Spin Master

Spin Master (TSX:TOY; www.spinmaster.com) is a leading global children's entertainment company that creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets a diversified portfolio of innovative toys, games, products, and entertainment properties. Spin Master is best known for award-winning brands including Zoomer®, Bakugan®, Erector® by Meccano®, Hatchimals®, Air Hogs®, and PAW Patrol®. Since 2000, Spin Master has received 92 TIA Toy of The Year (TOTY) nominations with 28 wins across a variety of product categories, including 13 TOTY nominations for Innovative Toy of the Year, more than any of its competitors. To date, Spin Master has produced six television series, including the 2007 success Bakugan Battle Brawlers and current hit PAW Patrol, which is broadcast in more than 160 countries and territories globally. Spin Master employs over 1,600 people globally with offices in Canada, United States, Mexico, France, Italy, United Kingdom, Slovakia, Poland, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, China, Hong Kong, Japan, Vietnam, and Australia.

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erector-by-meccano-relaunching-in-the-us-with-steam-booth-at-bay-area-maker-faire-300650573.html

SOURCE Spin Master

Related Links

www.spinmaster.com

