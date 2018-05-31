eRelevance Named One of Austin's Most Innovative Startups

The A-list—now in its eighth year—highlights the most promising and cutting-edge innovators and startups driving venture capital and talent to the city, according to the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce. The 2018 members of the A-List represent key sectors of innovation, including robotics, software, consumer packaged goods, medical devices, e-commerce and mobile app development.

eRelevance was recognized in the Growth (Mid-Stage) category.

"Austin is known around the world as a hub of innovation and entrepreneurship," says Bob Fabbio, CEO and co-founder of eRelevance. "We're honored to be selected to this list of pioneering, rising stars. It's validation of our commitment to and extraordinary success delivering sophisticated, affordable and game-changing consumer engagement services to small businesses—previously available only at the enterprise level."

eRelevance recently announced several major company milestones, including a more than 100 percent increase in annual recurring revenue (ARR) in 2017—maintaining triple-digit revenue growth for the third year in a row—and growing headcount by nearly 50 percent year over year.

About eRelevance Corporation

With the vision to forever change small businesses, eRelevance is pioneering the delivery of big-company consumer engagement to local business as an affordable, turnkey service. eRelevance's game-changing suite of tech-powered engagement services powers the growth of more than 1,200 small- to medium-size businesses—driving more demand from customers and prospects, lowering their advertising costs and improving lead conversion.

Privately funded and based in Austin, Texas, eRelevance has been recognized locally, nationally and internationally with awards for its breakthrough innovation, including Red Herring 100 North America and Global awards, Entrepreneur magazine's Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America and the A-list of Hottest Startups, presented by the Greater Austin Chamber of Commerce and South by Southwest. For more information, visit erelevancecorp.com.

