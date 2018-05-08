eRelevance Unveils Response Follow-up Service to Address Critical Market Need

The inability of a business to follow up on expressed interest in a product or service results in a high percentage of marketing responses that never convert to revenue.



"Our clients typically operate with small staffs that lack the time and tools to keep up with the number of responses our campaigns generate," says eRelevance Co-founder and CEO Bob Fabbio. "This new follow-up service quickly bridges the gap from patient and prospect interest to converted revenue for an end-to-end solution. It ensures our clients don't miss out on that crucial window when someone is highly interested in scheduling an appointment."



While industry best practice is six follow-up attempts within three days of a customer response, many aesthetic healthcare practices simply do not have the time nor the necessary tools to accomplish this. In fact, eRelevance data shows the average number of follow-up attempts across its entire client base is less than one attempt per patient or prospect response.



"We've seen dramatically improved results from the follow-up service because we're making contact with people we just didn't have the resources to reach on our own. We're now converting more requests to appointments and ultimately revenue," says Dr. Barry DiBernardo.



DiBernardo's Montclair, New Jersey, plastic surgery practice was among eRelevance's beta users for the Response Follow-up Service.



The eRelevance Response Follow-up Service's proactive response management:

Offloads the work required to connect with patients and prospects to get them scheduled;

Uses best practices for effective follow-up that combines phone, email and text; and

Helps reduce revenue leakage from unscheduled patient and prospect requests.

The eRelevance Response Follow-up Service is available today for eRelevance customers.



About eRelevance Corporation

eRelevance powers its clients' growth with a game-changing customer engagement service that increases the lifetime value of their customers. Pioneering the category of customer engagement automation as a service, the company provides sophisticated customer engagement done by marketing experts equipped with advanced, proprietary technology. By simplifying sophisticated customer engagement and making it available at an affordable price, eRelevance has earned the trust of over 1,200 small businesses, with a focus on delivering consistent and measurable business impact in a way they can't do on their own.



Privately funded and based in Austin, Texas, eRelevance is one of Entrepreneur magazine's 2017 Best Entrepreneurial Companies in America, a Red Herring Global 100 winner, one of BuiltInAustin's Top 50 Startups to Watch, Austin Inno's 50 on Fire, and a member of the Forbes Agency Council. For more information, visit erelevancecorp.com.



