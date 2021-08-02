eResonate Media Appoints Allen Bryant to Advisory Board

PLAYA VISTA, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- eResonate Media Corporation announced that venture capital firm Knightsgate Ventures' Partner, Allen Bryant, joins its Advisory Board.

Allen Bryant has completed an investment in eResonate Media and joins the team as an Advisory Board member. Mr. Bryant is currently a Partner at Knightsgate Ventures, an early-stage venture capital firm investing in socially impactful technology and software businesses. Knightsgate Ventures is currently focused on placing its Fund II in pre-seed and seed stage businesses. To-date, Allen, through Fund II, has led 6 investments, with co-investors and follow-on investors including, General Catalyst, Bezos Expeditions, and Mark Cuban Companies, among others.

eResonate is a social music platform for venues, talent, and fans to better connect online. eResonate combines cutting edge technology with modern safe social media ideals into one platform to help talent grow their reach, fans, and revenue. The company has created a game-changing technology for US live-music venue owners who have been seeking a new business strategy and revenue stream.

"We are proud to have Allen join our team," said eResonate CEO Gary Kucher. "He is not only an astute, experienced investor and advisor but also someone who has demonstrated a passion for helping the downtrodden, disadvantaged or economically challenged, by changing their lives."

Allen is currently the Chairman of the Board of Directors and a founding member of the Drive For Freedom Foundation, an organization addressing the "poverty of the carless." He is also a Founding Board Member and current Advisor of Girls Club Capital, a global network for women founders & investors. Allen sits on the Board of and is a competitor for The D10 Decathlon, a decathlon fundraiser to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Memorial Sloan Kettering. Outside of current board roles and employment, Allen is a mentor at The Resolution Project. There, Allen worked with his mentee to successfully launch a pre-school in Zimbabwe, to address a widespread issue with the current primary school system and provide pre-school education at reduced or no cost to students who would otherwise be unable to attend school.

Prior to Knightsgate Ventures, Allen was an investment professional at Palladium Equity Partners, a private equity firm acquiring majority ownership positions in founder-owned businesses across industries.

"This was an easy and exciting decision," said Mr. Bryant. "eResonate is truly re-inventing the music business. The concept of creating a live music social network to enable fans, like myself, to access live performances from all over the country is revolutionary and could not have come at a better time. eResonate is bringing much needed change to the live-music industry while providing the opportunity for musicians and venues to access fan-bases and new sources of sustainable revenues like never before. I am thrilled to be a part of bringing this game-changing idea to reality."

Retired advertising agency legend and eResonate Media Chairman, Peter LeDonne, who has had a long career in live entertainment said, "Before eResonate, the future of musicians and the thousands of small live-music venues was incredibly bleak. Now they have an opportunity to thrive!"

eResonate Media Corporation was founded in 2018. Its CEO Gary Kucher, a former Hollywood media executive and Madison Avenue advertising veteran, made it his mission to create and share cutting-edge FREE tools and resources for live-music venues and musicians.

