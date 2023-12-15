Erewhon Debuts Olivia Rodrigo Smoothie Collaboration, good 4 ur GUTS, Featuring Health-Ade Kombucha as Main Gut-Healthy Ingredient

News provided by

Health-Ade

15 Dec, 2023, 12:03 ET

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Health-Ade, the makers of delicious, bubbly beverages that support a happy and healthy gut, have partnered with trendsetting LA-based grocer, Erewhon Market and Grammy Winning artist Olivia Rodrigo to create the new good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie.

Inspired by her sophomore album, GUTS, the good 4 ur GUTS Smoothie by Olivia Rodrigo will combine flavor and function for a gut health focused treat that will help you feel good from the inside out. The gut-healthy hero ingredient of the new smoothie, Health-Ade's Pomegranate Kombucha, boasts living probiotics and organic acids which support overall wellness and a healthy gut. In addition, Olivia's smoothie will blend up a mouthwatering combination of antioxidant and fiber-rich fruits including Strawberries, Mango, Blueberries and Acai, include creamy additions of Avocado and Minor Figures Oatmilk, sweetened with a touch of Nature Nate's Pure Organic Honey and Dates, and finished off with a delicious dollop of Coconut Whip. Additional functional ingredients include SIBU Sea Buckthorn Puree, ION Gut Support and Sprout Living Epic Protein Chocolate Maca Cacao Powder. 

Los Angeles based Health-Ade is dedicated in their mission to inspire more people to discover the power of their gut with Health-Ade Kombucha, a better-for-you beverage made with fermented tea and flavored with organic juices that pairs well with everything, from sipping on its own to mixing into an Erewhon smoothie! With living probiotics, organic acids, and antioxidants, Health-Ade Kombucha promotes a healthy gut microbiome to support overall wellness.

Health-Ade has now teamed up with Erewhon and the good 4 you singer to take on gut health! The good for ur GUTS Smoothie by Olivia Rodrigo is available at all Erewhon Market locations through 1/14. A portion of all proceeds will be donated to Olivia Rodrigo's non-profit organization, Fund 4 Good, raising awareness for various groups championing women's issues and empowerment.

For more information on Health-Ade, visit www.health-ade.com. Follow along on Instagram @healthade, Facebook /HealthAde, and Twitter @DrinkHealthAde.

About Health-Ade Kombucha
Health-Ade creates feel-good, bubbly beverages with gut health benefits so you can follow your gut and show the world what you're made of. The brand got started in the Brentwood Farmers Market in 2012 selling its flagship kombucha drinks. Instantly gaining a cult following in Southern California, Health-Ade Kombucha rapidly expanded to sell nationwide in over 65,000 stores including Whole Foods Market, Sprouts, Safeway / Albertsons, Kroger, Publix, and Target. All Health-Ade products are naturally fermented with high-quality ingredients and are certified organic, non-GMO, gluten-free and vegan, and each bottle of Health-Ade Kombucha exceeds the World Health Organization's daily standard for probiotics.

For more information or press inquiries, please email [email protected].

SOURCE Health-Ade

