Erewhon Launches Its Third Smoothie Available Nationwide; The Malibu Mango Smoothie Kit.

Following the success of its nationwide Smoothie Kits, Erewhon introduces a new signature recipe for at-home enjoyment.

LOS ANGELES, July 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Erewhon is expanding its nationwide Smoothie Kit collection with the launch of the new Malibu Mango Smoothie Kit, bringing one of its signature Tonic Bar recipes to customers across the United States just in time for summer.

Available for nationwide shipping, the Malibu Mango Smoothie Kit includes pre-portioned premium ingredients to recreate Erewhon's vibrant tropical smoothie at home. Made to the same uncompromising standards as the in-store version, each kit delivers the taste, texture and quality customers know and love.

Malibu Mango is now part of the Erewhon Smoothie Kit collection. All three Smoothie Kits are available online, shipping nationwide.

Each Malibu Mango Smoothie Kit contains the Erewhon ingredients to prepare four 20-ounce smoothies, plus a carton of Vita Coco Farmers Organic Coconut Water, easy-to-follow instructions, and four original Erewhon cups complete with lids and straws.

The Malibu Mango joins Erewhon's Coconut Cloud and Strawberry Glaze Skin Smoothie Kits, offering customers another way to enjoy its renowned smoothie recipes beyond the Tonic Bar.

The Malibu Mango Smoothie Kit retails for US$100 (excluding taxes and shipping) and is available exclusively at https://ship.erewhon.com/collections/erewhon-smoothie-kit while supplies last.

ABOUT EREWHON:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 14 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been dedicated to providing organic, ethically sourced foods to the communities it serves. The company is committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and emerging brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

For more information, visit erewhon.com

SOURCE Erewhon Market