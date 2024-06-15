Erewhon Market Launches Medical Medium Created Smoothie including Health Supplement Brand, Vimergy

LOS ANGELES, June 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- From June 15 to July 15, the premium health supplement brand, Vimergy, will be featured in the Medical Medium created smoothie, available at all Erewhon locations. Created by Medical Medium Anthony William, the smoothie will feature Vimergy Barley Grass Juice Powder, Spirulina Powder, Wild Blueberry Powder, and Atlantic Dulse to aid the body's natural cleansing process.

Vimergy x Erewhon Partnership

Additionally, an assortment of Vimergy premium supplements is being sold at all 10 Erewhon locations in the Los Angeles area. Known for a community that has an interest in pure, health-conscious products, Erewhon will expand its inventory of natural wellness formulas by selling Vimergy Barley Grass Juice Powder, Spirulina Powder, Wild Blueberry Powder, Atlantic Dulse, PropolisPure ® and Celeryforce ®. To learn more about the complete range of Vimergy health supplements, visit the Vimergy website .

"We are thrilled to unveil our latest retail expansion into Erewhon," said Jillian Green, External Relations Manager of Vimergy. "This marks a significant stride in the growth and presence of Vimergy in the health and wellness community. This expansion promises a fusion of our values, inspiring consumers to craft effective health routines that are tailored to their lifestyles. Partnering with Erewhon furthers our mission of redefining holistic wellness and empowering people to become their own health advocates."

About Vimergy:

Since our establishment in 2012, Vimergy has been dedicated to optimizing health with premium supplements in powder, capsule, and liquid form. Our commitment revolves around supporting wellness and vitality, which are essential components of a fulfilling life. Upholding unwavering standards of quality and integrity, we diligently research and test all our products, consistently delivering supplements that are Non-GMO, Gluten-Free, Soy-Free, and Paleo Friendly. At Vimergy, we empower individuals to prioritize their health without compromise, enabling them to confidently navigate their lives.

About Erewhon:

Erewhon is an independent, family-owned Certified B Corp and Certified Organic Retailer with 10 locations across Southern California. Since 1968, Erewhon has been providing organic, ethically-sourced foods to the communities it serves. It's committed to sourcing healthy, nutrient-dense products, backing local growers and brands, and supporting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon sustains a community centered in caring, curiosity, and positive change.

For more information, visit erewhon.com .

