Erewhon Opens 4th Location in Santa Monica

LOS ANGELES, April 9, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Erewhon Organic Grocer and Cafe is opening its fourth location on April 11, 2018. Located at 2800 Wilshire Boulevard in Santa Monica, the grand opening is scheduled for 9am. Erewhon is known for supporting holistic wellness through their curated product mix, quality standards, highly trained staff, and their popular Tonic Bar and Cafe.

Erewhon Market Santa Monica | 2800 Wilshire Blvd Erewhon Market Santa Monica

In a world of parent companies and subsidiaries, Erewhon has remained an independent, family-owned business for fifty years. Erewhon started as a specialty health food store focusing on macrobiotics, and were widely recognized as pioneers in the space. Today, Erewhon continues to forge the path when it comes to functional foods, adaptogens, herbs, and superfoods – particularly in its Organic Cafe, Tonic Bar and Nutrition Department.

With Amazon's acquisition of Whole Foods Market last year, the grocery landscape continues to undergo tremendous change. According to a recent study by the Hartman Group, online shopping grew from 23% in 2014 to 29% in 2017. But despite technology, a majority of shoppers still prefer shopping in store for their groceries. Owner Tony Antoci explains, "I've been in the industry for many years and I can honestly say, Erewhon is a very special place. When you enter our stores, you can actually feel the energy. And that is more than the décor and the music, it is the energy of a passionate community."

From their 100% organic produce and strict oversight of product ingredients, the Erewhon Standard is recognized for setting a high bar in terms of quality. "Today's conscious shopper is more engaged, and they want the purest products with clear traceability," said Antoci. "We are honored to serve such a mission-aligned group of brands, farmers and customers."

While Erewhon also stocks known brands, their reputation is built upon giving smaller companies a chance on their shelves. Unlike larger chains, product recommendations are made from the store level - often after meeting with the brand's founder. This enables Erewhon to create a unique shopping experience that is more tailored to, and supportive of, the communities they serve.

Many larger brands got their start at Erewhon. GT Kombucha founder GT Dave remembers, "It was life-changing to have my products first carried by Erewhon in 1995 as no one had ever heard of Kombucha. Erewhon welcomed me with open arms and supported me from day one. I would not be in business if it wasn't for Erewhon. To me, Erewhon is a place for discovery. It's a place where you can escape the monotony of a grocery store and where you can see cutting-edge products that you can't find anywhere else."

Jason Widener, VP of New Store Development agrees: "We urge customers to bring their curiosity vs. a shopping list to the store. We hope they will be inspired by talking with our staff and becoming part of the incredible community that works with us. We believe in constantly rediscovering the power of nature, remaining innovative while honoring time-tested artisanal methods to bring our customers the ultimate in health and wellness."

This is what leads many to believe that Erewhon is a way of life - when you see #erewhon, it says a lot about a person and their values.

Erewhon Organic Grocer and Cafe is an independent, family-owned grocer with locations in Los Angeles, Calabasas, Venice and Santa Monica, CA. Since 1968, Erewhon has been committed to providing the purest foods and products to the communities they serve. Included in this commitment is keeping abreast of market innovations, supporting local farmers and brands, and protecting the environment. Recognized for its uncompromising quality standards and customer service, Erewhon provides an experience unlike any other for its loyal and passionate shoppers. For more information, visit erewhonmarket.com.

Erewhon Organic Grocer & Cafe

Joyce de Brevannes, 192841@email4pr.com

424.433.8111

View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/erewhon-opens-4th-location-in-santa-monica-300626160.html

SOURCE Erewhon Market

Related Links

http://erewhonmarket.com

