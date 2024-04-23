EREZ ASSET MANAGEMENT RELEASES PRESENTATION OUTLINING THE CASE FOR CHANGE AT WHITESTONE REIT

Highlights the Whitestone Board's Performance and Governance Failures and Details How Erez's Trustee Nominees Can Help Restore Value for Shareholders

Erez Urges Whitestone Shareholders to Protect Their Investment by Voting "FOR" Catherine Clark and Bruce Schanzer and to "WITHHOLD" from David Taylor and Nandita Berry Using the BLUE Proxy Card

View the Presentation at erezassetmgmt.com

NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y., April 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Erez Asset Management, LLC ("Erez"), a shareholder of Whitestone REIT (NYSE: WSR) ("Whitestone" or the "Company"), today released a presentation outlining the need for change to Whitestone's Board of Trustees (the "Board") and detailing how Erez's trustee nominees, Catherine Clark and Bruce Schanzer, can help to improve the Company's performance and restore value for shareholders.

Erez's presentation is available online at erezassetmgmt.com.

Bruce Schanzer, Chairman and Chief Investment Officer of Erez Asset Management, commented, "We believe the blame for Whitestone's significant underperformance and persistent undervaluation lies squarely with the current Board, which lacks the real estate experience, shareholder alignment, and fiduciary mindset necessary to effectively steward the Company in the best interest of shareholders. By detailing the current Board's numerous capital allocation, corporate administration and governance failures, our presentation demonstrates the need for change at Whitestone and highlights how our nominees can help. We look forward to speaking directly with Whitestone shareholders about these issues in the coming weeks."

Erez encourages Whitestone REIT shareholders to review the presentation at erezassetmgmt.com and to vote the BLUE proxy card "FOR" Catherine Clark and Bruce Schanzer and "WITHHOLD" from David Taylor and Nandita Berry.

Shareholders who have any questions or require assistance in voting their shares may contact Erez' proxy solicitor, Innnisfree M&A Incorporated, toll-free at (877) 456-3422. Banks and brokers may call (212) 750-5833.

About Erez Asset Management, LLC

Erez Asset Management, LLC is an investment management firm focused on undervalued small market cap REITs. Erez was founded in 2022 by Bruce Schanzer, former CEO of Cedar Realty Trust, a shopping center REIT, after the successful monetization of Cedar. Erez seeks to acquire meaningful stakes in REITs in which it believes it can work collaboratively with the management team and the board to help catalyze improved performance and share price appreciation by pursuing operational initiatives and strategic alternatives intended to benefit all stakeholders.

