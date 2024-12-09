Ergeon Celebrates Nationwide Expansion and Wins Angi Super Service Award for 2024

SAN FRANCISCO, Dec. 9, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergeon, a leading technology-powered outdoor living construction company, is thrilled to announce its nationwide expansion to cover 40% of U.S. households and receipt of the prestigious Angi Super Service Award for 2024.

The Angi Super Service Award recognizes businesses that go above and beyond to deliver exceptional service to their customers, as reflected in consistently high customer ratings and reviews. For Ergeon, this honor underscores its unwavering commitment to customer satisfaction and innovation in an industry ripe for transformation. The accolade places Ergeon among the top professionals on Angi, reflecting consistently high levels of customer service throughout the past year.

"This award is a testament to the dedication of our team and the trust our customers place in us," said Jenny He, Co-founder and CEO of Ergeon. "At Ergeon, we're not just building fences, artificial grass lawns, and decks — we're building relationships and delivering a seamless experience powered by technology and care. Closing out 2024 with this recognition means so much to us as we look toward an even bigger 2025."

In addition to this achievement, Ergeon is proud to announce its expansion into a truly nationwide service provider. Through strategic partnerships with industry leaders, Ergeon has extended its reach to offer high-quality home services to customers across the United States. Now with over 25,000 projects completed, Ergeon has maintained a 4.7 rating across more than 10,000 public reviews.

Ergeon's mission is to make construction easy and accessible for everyone by leveraging technology to streamline the process from start to finish. The company's user-friendly platform allows customers to get instant online quotes, transparent pricing, and efficient project management, redefining the traditional home improvement experience.

As Ergeon looks ahead to 2025, the company remains committed to innovation, customer satisfaction, and expanding its services and product offerings to meet the evolving needs of homeowners across the country.

For more information about Ergeon and its services, please visit www.ergeon.com .

About Ergeon

Ergeon is a technology-enabled home improvement company specializing in outdoor construction projects such as fencing, decks, and more. Ergeon's mission is to empower homeowners by providing transparent, reliable, and high-quality services. By leveraging technology, Ergeon simplifies the home improvement process, offering instant online quotes, efficient project management, and exceptional customer service.

