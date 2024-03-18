Ergeon Recognized by Forbes as One of America's Best Startup Employers 2024

Of the 500 companies recognized, Ergeon made the top 100

SAN FRANCISCO, March 18, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergeon, a leading tech-enabled outdoor construction company, is proud to announce its inclusion on Forbes' prestigious list of America's Best Startup Employers 2024. Chosen from a list of over 3,000 startups, this recognition underscores Ergeon's commitment to fostering a positive work environment and prioritizing staff satisfaction while sustaining strong growth and momentum.

With nearly 5.5 million new businesses launched in the United States last year, being named one of America's Best Startup Employers is a significant achievement. The list, compiled by Forbes in partnership with market research firm Statista, highlights privately-held companies that excel in areas such as team building, company culture, and employee benefits. Each startup was evaluated based on three primary criteria: company reputation, employee satisfaction, and growth.

Ergeon's commitment to staff happiness and professional development played a pivotal role in securing its place on the list. The company's dedication to fostering a supportive work environment, promoting diversity and inclusion, and living out its company value of "being kind" has contributed to high employee satisfaction levels and strong company growth. The company's innovative approach to the all-remote model has led them to set new standards for their distributed team, including health insurance as a benefit offered to all full-time staff across the globe. The company currently employs over 319 staff across 45 countries, and enjoys an impressive 4.7 rating on Glassdoor.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of America's Best Startup Employers by Forbes," said Jenny He, Ergeon's Co-Founder & CEO. "This recognition is a testament to the hard work and dedication of our team members, who are the driving force behind our success. At Ergeon, we believe that investing in our staff is essential to achieving our mission of revolutionizing the outdoor construction industry."

Ergeon's innovative approach to outdoor construction has positioned the company as a leader in the industry. Tackling the skilled-labor shortage problem head-on, Ergeon successfully automates the back-end functions of residential construction, enabling faster scaling while preserving product quality. Through the use of advanced technology and a customer-centric approach, Ergeon delivers high-quality outdoor construction solutions to homeowners across the country, now in 10 states and covering more than 30% of U.S. households.

Ergeon is disrupting the multi-trillion-dollar construction industry with a global skilled workforce and technology. Their aim is to empower customers, contractors, and staff to become their own superheroes during the home improvement process. Over 20,000 happy customers are now enjoying their outdoor spaces thanks to Ergeon. The company has been named Best of HomeAdvisor and received the Angi Super Service Award. Now with over 8,000 public reviews at an average rating of 4.7, they have expanded across multiple states in the past four years to cover more than 32 million households. Living out the company's values, Ergeon has also committed to reforestation efforts across the globe, contributing to the replanting of 9,000 trees to date. The company was founded and is run today by two CS Ph.D. serial entrepreneurs.

