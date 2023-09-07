ErgoAV to Showcase Collection of Ergonomic Solutions at CEDIA Expo 2023

News provided by

ErgoAV

07 Sep, 2023, 10:00 ET

New ErgoFx Adjustable Height Desk and more innovative technology on full display.

MINNEAPOLIS, Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- ErgoAV, an industry-leading designer and manufacturer of ergonomic furniture will attend CEDIA Expo 2023, September 7th-9th, at the Colorado Convention Center in Denver, CO. ErgoAV will exhibit a range of ergonomic solutions, including sit-to-stand desks, monitor desk mounts, and TV mounts, AV Furniture, and speaker stands at booth C905.

ErgoFx Adjustable Height Desk:

Continue Reading
ErgoFx Sit-to-Stand Desk
ErgoFx Sit-to-Stand Desk

The award-winning ErgoFx is equipped with a variety of unique features, including an innovative wireless charger that lifts and rotates mobile phones to face users, and LED-lit Front Fast Charging Panel consisting of high-powered 1 USB-A and 2 USB-C charging ports. The Concealed Power Supply Compartment contains a 120-volt AC 5 outlet power strip and built-in wire management for a cable-free workstation. Safety features include best-in-class lift columns for exceptional stability and anti-collision technology that stops motion when necessary.

Single and Dual Monitor Desk Mount with Built in Docking Station

These mounting systems support displays up to 34″ and 25 lbs, with 13″ of vertical adjustment, 180° of rotation, and 75° of tilt for adaptable positioning. Equipped with a built-in docking station with two USB-C, two USB-A, two HDMI ports, one ethernet port, and one 3.5mm AUX. This monitor mount also provides 4K resolution media streaming with built-in HDMI.

Motion Mount with Dual Arms

Equipped with advanced isoTILT™ technology, attendees will have a first look at the Toolless Tilting which ensures TV angles will not drift no matter the size or weight of the TV. The quick TV connect and disconnect tabs ensure installation and adjusting are simple for all displays. This mount is equipped with integrated cable management within the arm for power and HDMI cables to complete the sleek look.

View ErgoAV's full showcase of products at CEDIA 2023 - Booth C905 or access the media kit here. For media appointments, please contact Andrea Kartsakalis, [email protected].

ABOUT ERGOAV
ErgoAV is a leading provider of ergonomic solutions for modern workplaces, offering a wide range of products designed to promote health, comfort, and productivity. Its products include sit-stand desks, monitor arms, TV mounts, AV furniture, and more, designed to help users work smarter, not harder. ErgoAV is committed to providing high-quality products and exceptional customer service, ensuring its customers' satisfaction and well-being. Learn more at www.ergoav.com

SOURCE ErgoAV

Also from this source

ErgoAV Unveils ErgoFx Standing Desk - Revolutionizing the Way People Work

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.