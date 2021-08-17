Ergomotion To Showcase Tailored Learning Opportunities with "Ergomotion University" at Las Vegas Summer Market

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Ergomotion, the global leader of adjustable bed base design and manufacturing, will attend this year's Las Vegas Summer Market, the leading trade event for furniture, gift, home décor and apparel industries. Ergomotion's educational sales training program, Ergomotion University (E.U.) will be showcased at the event, allowing partners to learn more about Ergomotion products through self-guided e-learning, virtual instructor led trainings, live events and in-store visits.

Ergomotion University offers modules, customized content and learning assessments to enhance customers' product knowledge and comprehension in sleep science, customer service, delivery and installation and sales training. The educational program is intended to assist those working toward become sleep experts while simultaneously growing sales and remaining aligned with customer initiatives.

"We're delighted to attend Summer Market this year and reinforce the efficacy of Ergomotion University training programs," said David Araica, Director of Sales Training and Development. "Thanks to our tailored offerings, our team is able to meet customers where they are. Our goal is for our partners to leave knowing how to improve their sales effectiveness by utilizing our learning and development resources."

Ergomotion University has educated over 1,700 learners' year to date. In its recent customer service survey, Ergomotion received a 9.5/10 rating in terms of participants recommending Ergomotion University to others. The program focuses on developing an individual's product knowledge and soft skills for a comprehensive, well-rounded educational experience.

"Ergomotion University was formed with all of our partners in mind. Any customer can take advantage of our training services to bolster their business," said Johnny Griggs, Chief Operating Officer. "It's our responsibility to demonstrate the exceptional features our products offer and how our partners can become true sleep experts. We're constantly creating new trainings and growing our course catalog and we hope to give customers a glimpse our offerings at this year's Summer Market."

Ergomotion is creating exceptional products that align with today's digital era, allowing for individuals to experience sleep inspired by technology. As a pioneer of the future of sleep and a manufacturer of global compliance of international quality and safety standards, Ergomotion recognizes that innovation requires continual product training and education. By providing customers with training resources, customers can understand how their Ergomotion product portfolio makes them unique while becoming distinguished product specialists.

To learn more about Ergomotion at the Last Vegas Summer Market visit: ergomotion.com/summer-market.

ABOUT ERGOMOTION

Ergomotion, headquartered in Santa Barbara, California, is the largest manufacturer of adjustable bases worldwide. The company's products are created to provide a holistic wellness solution infused with smart technology to enrich health, happiness, and wellbeing. Ergomotion's adjustable bases are designed to accommodate the industry's leading mattresses and to seamlessly integrate with existing bed frames. They are pioneering the future of sleep while transforming bedrooms into connected wellness ecosystems and delivering innovation to help improve sleep. In 2021, they were a Good Housekeeping Best of Bedding Awards recipient for "Best Bed Frames."

Ergomotion products have been sold in more than 30 countries to over 170 major brands. They are part of the Keeson Technology Corp. family based in Jiaxing City, China. To learn more about Ergomotion visit www.ergomotion.com .

MEDIA CONTACT:

Emma Wach

[email protected]

Direct: 630-390-8474

SOURCE Ergomotion

Related Links

https://www.ergomotion.com

